announced a new game to celebrate the legendary season

This Tuesday, August 24th, the first episode of Koh-Lanta: The Legend, a new season of the famous entertainment show, will air on the TF1 channel. Of course, Hitek will post its top tweets in due course to get back to the key points of the episode while sharing the best responses from internet users. At the start of this new season, the publisher Microïds has just announced a new Koh Lanta game called Koh Lanta: Les Aventuriers.

a new game to celebrate the new season

Between 2008 and 2014, several Koh Lanta games were released for Nintendo DS, Wii and iOS. But now, in the next-gen era, Microïds aims to bring the small dishes into the big ones by offering a multi-platform iteration slated for both PC and PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Note that the game will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X. In Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers, you play one of the participants in the show, no surprise.

It is up to you to take the exams, but also to take part in camp life. “You can choose to follow the other adventurers and thus take part in the collection of coconuts, water or even wood,” explains the French publisher in its press release. Phases of the game during which you have the opportunity to “explore the camp area in search of an immunity collar that can save you on your next advice”. To learn more about the current strategies, you will also need to chat with the other adventurers in hopes of uncovering a possible action that is aimed at you.

Her solo adventure traces the focus of the show, namely the beginnings as a team, followed by the reunification and finally the final phase with its legendary events. Then comes the famous face-to-face and the counting of the final votes. In addition to its single player campaign, Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers will allow its players to compete in a multiplayer mode for up to 4 participants. Compete against your friends or family at the various events that made Koh Lanta famous.

Koh-Lanta: Les Aventuriers comes out October 14th.