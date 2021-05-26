Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death: Biden Meets Relatives | Free press

Washington (AP) – A year after the murder of African American George Floyd in a brutal police operation, US President Joe Biden met relatives of the victim.

The White House said the Washington meeting on the anniversary of Floyd’s death was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black in office. After hours of closed-door conversation at the White House on Tuesday, Biden called for further action against racism and police brutality. The conviction of white police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s death last month was an important step towards justice, Biden said. “But our progress cannot stop there.”

Biden again called on Congress to pass a police reform bill named after George Floyd. “To bring about real change, we must be accountable when police officers break their oath.” He hoped he would soon be able to sign the law. “We have to take action. We are at a turning point.”

In a public statement to the White House after the meeting, Floyd’s family members also called for the bill to be passed. His brother Philonise Floyd said, “If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, the bald eagle, you can also make federal laws to protect people of color.”

Biden had unsuccessfully appealed to Congress to pass the bill no later than Floyd’s death. The House of Representatives, controlled by the Biden Democrats, approved the draft in March. In the Senate, however, Democrats depend on the votes of multiple Republicans. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the president would give Congress negotiators “time and space” to discuss the law. Biden said on Tuesday evening he was optimistic and hoped for an agreement “sometime after Memorial Day.” The day of remembrance for the fallen is celebrated next Monday in the US.

Among other things, the law states that the federal government must create incentives to prohibit strangulation during police operations. Police officers’ immunity should be limited to facilitate prosecution after improper use of force. In addition, a national database for misconduct by the police will be created under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice. This is to make it more difficult for violent police officers to hire other police authorities after their release.

Several of Floyd’s relatives took part in the conversation with Biden and Harris at the White House, including his seven-year-old daughter Gianna. In his post, Biden recalled how Gianna told him before her father’s funeral, “Daddy changed the world.” Biden now added, “He did it.”

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparked months-long demonstrations against racism and police brutality in the United States. Biden was then an American Democratic presidential candidate. He has made the fight against racism one of the central concerns of his tenure.

The White House announced on Tuesday that Biden would travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1, the anniversary of a racist pogrom in the city. Exactly 100 years ago, crowds of white attackers destroyed countless black businesses and burned hundreds of homes. Dozens of blacks died and hundreds were injured.

In April, police officer Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder in a Minneapolis trial for the murder of Floyd. The verdict has not yet been announced. The trial of three of Chauvin’s alleged henchmen will begin in March next year. Videos show Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck over nine minutes a year ago as the 46-year-old begged to let him breathe.