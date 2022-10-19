Anna Faris Names Director She Says Touched Her Inappropriately On The Set

Actor Anna Faris says the late director Ivan Reitman slapped her exhausting on the butt as she stood on a ladder through the filming of 2006′s “My Tremendous Ex-Girlfriend.”

She recognized Reitman on her podcast “Unqualified,” launched Wednesday, after recounting the incident in 2017 with out the title of the filmmaker.

“Can I communicate ailing of the useless?” Faris requested visitor Lena Dunham in introducing the subject. She recalled Reitman yelling at her after she was late to the set on her first day due to a wig-glue accident in make-up.

“Later, he slapped my ass, too, and that was a bizarre second,” she mentioned.

“I don’t suppose you’re the primary one who’s reported that,” Dunham replied. “And I’m so sorry you had that have. And did nobody step in and say, ‘No?’”

“No. It was, like, 2006,” Faris answered.

“I had 30 individuals round me anticipating me to do one thing, however I didn’t,” she added.

Because the Me Too motion raged, Faris recalled feeling “small” as Reitman spanked her.

“I used to be doing a scene the place I used to be on a ladder and I used to be imagined to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in entrance of the crew so exhausting,” Faris mentioned. “And all I might do was giggle.”

“I keep in mind wanting round and I keep in mind seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That appeared bizarre.’ And that’s how I dismissed it,” she continued. “I used to be like, ‘Effectively, this isn’t a factor. Like, it’s not that large of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, simply giggle.’ But it surely made me really feel small. He wouldn’t have accomplished that to the lead male.”

“One in every of my hardest movie experiences was with Ivan Reitman,” Faris mentioned earlier within the podcast. “I imply, the concept of trying to make a comedy underneath this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would convey down any person day-after-day and my first day, it was me.”

Reitman, who directed “Ghostbusters,” died in February of this yr. His son, director Jason Reitman, didn’t instantly reply a request for remark.

Anna Faris with Ivan Reitman in 2014 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. (Photograph: Charley Gallay by way of Getty Pictures)

