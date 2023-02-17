Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to ‘go back to your own country’ in racist rant against new GOP presidential candidate

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is below fireplace for a racist tirade towards new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

In an look on the “The Mark Simone Present” podcast this week, Coulter made a number of xenophobic feedback about Haley, the previous governor of South Carolina who was born within the U.S. to Indian immigrant dad and mom. “Why do not you return to your personal nation?” Coulter mentioned.

Coulter, recognized for her racist and anti-immigrant stances, attacked India, as properly.

“Her candidacy did remind me that I must immigrate to India so I can demand they begin taking down elements of their historical past,” she mentioned. “What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all ravenous over there. Do you know they’ve a rat temple, the place they worship rats?”

Haley didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Coulter additionally referred to as Haley a “bimbo” and a “preposterous creature,” criticizing her for having advocated eradicating the Accomplice flag from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse within the wake of the 2015 capturing at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

“That is my nation, woman,” she mentioned. “I am not an American Indian, and I do not like them taking down all of the monuments.”

Haley introduced her candidacy Tuesday, making her the primary Republican opponent for former President Donald Trump, for whom Coulter has been a vocal proponent.

This text was initially printed on NBCNews.com