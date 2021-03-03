Ankylosing spondylitis Market is expected to reach 684 million dollars by 2022 led by key players like
Ankylosing spondylitis is a systemic inflammatory disease that mainly affects the spine. Ankylosing spondylitis causes inflammation of the joints, ligaments and spine. Inflammation causes back pain and stiffness in the body and rises above the vertebrae, neck and chest. Joints and bones (spine) ultimately make the spine hard and flexible. The fused vertebrae are called bamboo bones identified by X-rays. Other joints such as the buttocks, ribs and small joints of the hands and feet are also affected. Symptoms of the disease include joint pain, stiffness, fever, fatigue, and loss of appetite.
Ankylosing spondylitis affects the eye by up to 40% of the patients and causes eye irritation symptoms called irute iritis. Acute iritis causes eye pain and increases sensitivity to light (photophobia). Rarely, ankylosing spondylitis can cause serious complications related to the heart, lungs and nervous system.
Key participants of global ankylosing spondylitis market are AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Aventis, CELGENE Corporation, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Galapagos NV, Protalix Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, UCB S.A., and Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd amongst others.
Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Segmentation:
Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Drug Type
- Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- TNF blockers
- Immunosuppressive Drugs
- Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Steroids
- JAK Inhibitors
- Others (IL-17 Inhibitors)
Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Application
- Juveniles
- Adults
- Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Southern Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
