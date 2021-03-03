Ankylosing spondylitis Market is expected to reach 684 million dollars by 2022 led by key players like

Ankylosing spondylitis is a systemic inflammatory disease that mainly affects the spine. Ankylosing spondylitis causes inflammation of the joints, ligaments and spine. Inflammation causes back pain and stiffness in the body and rises above the vertebrae, neck and chest. Joints and bones (spine) ultimately make the spine hard and flexible. The fused vertebrae are called bamboo bones identified by X-rays. Other joints such as the buttocks, ribs and small joints of the hands and feet are also affected. Symptoms of the disease include joint pain, stiffness, fever, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Ankylosing spondylitis affects the eye by up to 40% of the patients and causes eye irritation symptoms called irute iritis. Acute iritis causes eye pain and increases sensitivity to light (photophobia). Rarely, ankylosing spondylitis can cause serious complications related to the heart, lungs and nervous system.

Key participants of global ankylosing spondylitis market are AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Aventis, CELGENE Corporation, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Galapagos NV, Protalix Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, UCB S.A., and Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd amongst others.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Segmentation:

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Drug Type

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

TNF blockers

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Steroids

JAK Inhibitors

Others (IL-17 Inhibitors)

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Application

Juveniles

Adults

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America





