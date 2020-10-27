Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless headphones receive a EUR 20 discount voucher

In the category of wireless headphones, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are a very good alternative to the AirPods from Apple and currently benefit from a discount coupon of 20 euros.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2: extensive customization

The Anker brand has won the trust of many customers over the years. If you’re looking for wireless headphones like AirPods, you know that the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is enjoying a great promo.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are true wireless headphones, which means that each headset has its own battery. In terms of autonomy, it lasts 4 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours thanks to the charging box. You don’t need a cable, just insert it into the cable to start charging.

In terms of audio quality, they have 4 noise-canceling microphones so that you can be heard by your interlocutor in any situation. And when it comes to music, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 contains HeartID technology, which maps your hearing sensitivity to multiple frequencies and intelligently analyzes the results in order to achieve a truly personal listening experience.

When displayed at 99 euros, you have a reduction coupon of 20 euros, which you can activate on the product sheet. So it’s again 79 euros. And if you want a 5.1 soundbar to get the most out of your movies, the JBL bar shrinks too.

Why crack

Autonomy HeartID for Equalizer Wireless Charging

