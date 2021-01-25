Ankara and Athens negotiate natural gas dispute | Free press

Istanbul (AP) – After a five-year hiatus, Greece and Turkey have resumed exploratory talks to resolve the gas dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The 61st round of talks between the delegations of both countries took place on Monday at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, state news channel TRT reported.

A gas dispute has been smoldering between the two neighboring countries for months. In the past year, it has nearly escalated militarily.

EU member Greece accused Turkey of seeking natural gas in sea areas that could only be exploited by Greece under international maritime law. However, according to Ankara, these areas belong to the Turkish continental shelf.

Günter Seufert, head of the Center for Applied Turkish Studies (CATS) in Berlin, said it was positive that both sides spoke to each other. But he doesn’t expect quick results, Athens and Ankara are eager to buy time.

“Turkey feels in the foreign policy, which pertains to the Western connection, on the test bed and currently cannot afford to escalate,” he told the German news agency.

For the first time, Ankara was also subject to EU and US sanctions – under new US President Joe Biden, others could follow. Erdogan had recently stressed repeatedly that he wanted to improve relations with the EU.

Greece, in turn, wants to gain time because it hopes for a tougher stance against Turkey from the EU, Seufert said. Athens also wants to increase its own defense capabilities. “Greece is working to ultimately be able to confront Turkey more strongly in the military field.”

The first exploratory talks between Ankara and Athens took place in February 2002. After that, there were about 60 meetings until 2016. Traditionally, neither side officially discloses the status and development of the talks.

According to the TRT, the current Turkish delegation is led by Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, the Greek delegation by diplomat Pavlos Apostolidis.

So far, the conflicting parties have not agreed on what to discuss. If Ankara gets its way, all controversial issues should be brought up, including the respective sovereign territories and exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the Aegean, as well as the demilitarization of Greek islands off the Turkish coast and differences over the respective expansion of the airspace.

Athens, on the other hand, only wants to discuss the gas conflict, ie the extent of the continental shelf of both Aegean countries and the associated economic zones.

“As a stronger party to the conflict, Ankara wants to take the talks to the political level where it can play its power,” said Seufert. “Both sides will have to give in when drawing the sea border.” On the other issues, Greece could only lose “because the current status quo is in its interest”.

In December, the EU threatened Turkey with new sanctions if it allowed the conflict to escalate further. According to a summit resolution, the next regular EU summit on March 25-26 will revisit the EU’s relations with Turkey.