The fourth stage of the COD Cellular World Championship 2022: Europe has come to an finish with the highest three groups progressing to Stage 5. The day witnessed an intense battle between Animus and Nova Esports, with the previous popping out on high. Following their victory, Animus duly took dwelling the profitable prize of $30K.

Regardless of combating properly within the Grand Finals, Nova Esports failed of their efforts to clinch the title. In the meantime, Limitless have been the third facet to achieve Stage 5.

Happening from December 9/11, 2022, the COD Cellular World Championship Stage 5 will welcome the highest 16 groups from around the globe. That includes the identical format because the regional stage 4, both sides will compete for glory together with a complete prize pool of $1.7 million.

COD Cellular World Championship 2022: Europe abstract

@AnimusCODM claims victory over #1 Seed from Europe with a 3-1 win! Animus strikes ahead to Grand Remaining. 🏆 @AnimusCODM claims victory over #1 Seed from Europe with a 3-1 win! Animus strikes ahead to Grand Remaining. https://t.co/qmg363whF3

The stage featured the highest eight groups from the earlier spherical, competing throughout two days for the three World Championship Stage 5 slots. Day one noticed eight sides combating in a Swiss-system format, whereas Day two (playoffs) was contested in a double-elimination construction.

The highest 4 sides from Day one certified for the playoffs. Nova Esports received off to a terrific begin, defeating Xitium by a scoreline of 3-0 within the higher bracket. In the meantime, Animus made fast work of Limitless and completed proceedings with a 3-0 thrashing.

Animus retained their class within the subsequent match, defeating Nova Esports 3-1 to achieve the Grand Finals. With the crew qualifying from the higher bracket, they received a bonus level for the finals.

In the meantime, within the decrease bracket, Nova fought in opposition to Limitless who arrived on the stage after beating Xitium. Delivering an emphatic show with a 3-0 scoreline, Nova duly superior to the Grand Finals.

That includes an thrilling battle between acquainted foes, viewers needed to wait till the final spherical to find out a winner. After a lot adversity, Animus emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline.

COD Cellular World Championship Stage 4 Europe playoffs outcomes (Picture through Activision)

Prize pool distribution of COD Cellular World Championship Stage 4 Europe

The next groups have been rewarded for his or her impeccable performances:

Animus – $30K Nova Esports – $15K Limitless – $12.5K Xitium – $10K Prometheus – $2.5K Chilly Esports – $2.5K Axibyte – $1250 Mild – $1250

To this point, 9 out of the 16 groups have certified from the World Championship 2022 Stage 5. The remaining seven will arrive from the North American, SEA and China areas. With that being stated, GodLike and Vitality from India have made it to the Stage 5.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul