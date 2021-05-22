Anime fans can now enjoy their favorite songs by candlelight

Epic concerts with the songs “Dragon Ball” and “Naruto” take place in Lisbon.

You can listen to songs from different animes. “One Piece” and the animated films by Studio Ghibli are also on the list.

Dragon Ball was one of the anime selected

“Candlelight: The Best of Candlelight Anime” and “Candlelight: Candlelight Anime Soundtracks” are two events in Lisbon for anime fans of all ages. It will be possible to hear themes from different anime like “Naruto”, “Dragon Ball” or even the films from Studio Ghibli.

“The Best of Anime by Candlelight” takes place on June 4th, 5th and October 29th at the Xabregas Palace. The prices vary depending on the selected area. You can choose between four areas: A, B, C, or D, each further away from the stage. The cheapest tickets in Zone D are € 15, those in Zone C are € 25, those in B are € 30 and those in Zone A are € 35. On June 4th and 5th the start will start at 9:30 p.m., while on October 29th you can choose between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The show lasts an hour.

“Anime Soundtracks by Candlelight” follows the same schedule as the previous one, with four different zones, this time around the stage. It will take place on June 26th and July 23rd at the Altis Grand Hotel next to Avenida da Liberdade. Due to the position of the different zones there is already a price change. Zones D and C stay the same, while Zones B and A cost € 35 and € 40, respectively. On these two dates it is also possible to watch the show from 7:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

The music is played by the string quartet, which consists of João Pedro Souza (violin), Pedro Fernandes (cello), Alexandre Aguia (viola) and Carolina Pinto (violin). Tickets for concerts at the Palacio de Xabregas and the Altis Grand Hotel are available on the Fever website.