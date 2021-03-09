Animation And VFX Market Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Animation And VFX market in its latest report titled, “Animation And VFX Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Animation and VFX Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Animation And VFX Market: Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., iPi Soft LLC., Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.), Smith Micro Software Inc., Serif Ltd., DWANGOÊCo.ÊLtd., Blender Foundation, Synfig Studio, Toon Boom Animation Inc., Act-3D B.V., Epic Games Inc. (Unreal Engine), Planetside Software LLC, Bondware Inc. and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2020 – Autodesk released 3Ds Max 2021 version. The latest version from the company focuses on rendering and textures by leveraging the improvements in performance. The version also added support for python 3, scriptable baking, and more focus on CAD-related workflows and interoperability with Autodesk’s CAD tools such as AutoCAD and Revit.

– December 2019 – Autodesk announced a release of Maya 2020. The new version is featured with original animation, rendering, effects, modeling and rigging advancements to empower artists throughout the production pipeline.

Key Market Trends:

Media Segment is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Online Streaming

– Nowadays, consumers are engaging in high-definition visual experiences. Movie-goers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios, which includes more animation and VFX shots into films. Also, consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX, and games content is being consumed not only on OTT streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and but also on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

– With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content, due to which streaming video has become the fastest-growing segment in the distribution channel for animation, thereby witnessing a high-growth and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

– Further, cloud computing is playing a pivotal role in character rendering, and modeling processes as the cloud-based rendering of animation films are more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The APAC region has highly emphasized on the formalization of professional services across the animation and VFX to support the ever-growing media and entertainment industry. Countries such as New Zealand and Singapore have emerged as a hub for VFX artists, as these countries have an ecosystem for animation and VFX schools that offer advanced education in various streams.

– The growth in the consumption of more immersive content across multiple channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices is also propelling the demand of the animation and VFX market, especially across the China region during the forecast period.

– In July 2019, beauty brand Shiseido based in Japan entered into the skincare market by launching a personalized high-tech moisturizer and serum called Optune. The products are formulated by pairing augmented reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company claims it to be the first IoT smart appliance system in the beauty space combining the intelligent app with a physical dispenser, by leveraging the animation and VFX techniques.

– Though China dominates the gaming sector, Japan is the third-largest market according to game revenue and generates over USD 14 million a year. The gaming companies in the country are some of the significant adopters of animation and VFX solutions at a global level.

