Animal Parasiticides Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2027

Global Animal Parasiticides Market is valued approximately USD 9.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Animal parasiticides are chemical formulations used to kill different types of parasites that live on or in the body of animals and can cause irritation, pain, and wounds to animals. Most parasites, if not treated, can cause death of host animal and can also affect the yield of various livestock animals like cattle. The global Animal Parasiticides market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary locked down led to halt in manufacturing operations and supply chain in various countries. The rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing investments from private players, growing concerns of zoonotic diseases, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, growing companion animal ownership rate and rising animal health expenditure are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1285

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 28th August 2019, Bayer Animal Health launched Drontal Plus Tasty is a premium brand in China. Drontal is used for worm treatment, with a proven efficacy against all relevant gastrointestinal worms and has been recommended by veterinarians for 30 years. Whereas, shift toward vegetarian diets and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals is the major factor restraining the growth of global Animal Parasiticides market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Animal Parasiticides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising pet expenditure, the growing population of companion animals, and the increasing consumption of animal-derived food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG

Elanco Animal Health

Merck

Zoetis

Virbac

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Petiq

Chanelle Pharma

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type:

Ectoparasiticides

Endoparasiticides

Endectocides

by Animal Type:

Companion animals

Food-producing animals

By End-User:

Veterinary hospitals & clinics

Animal farms

Home care settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1285

Target Audience of the Global Animal Parasiticides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors