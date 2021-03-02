Animal Parasiticides Market Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Global Outlook 2021 – 2025

Global Animal Parasiticides Market – Analysis By Product Type, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The Animal Parasiticides market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market valued at USD 9220.5 million in the year 2019 has been witnessing moderate growth over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about animal healthcare worldwide. Besides, escalating number of livestock animals for the purpose of food production in emerging economies is leading to a rising demand of animal healthcare products, which also drives the growth of the global animal parasiticides market. An increase in the animal healthcare expenditure for animal welfare to improve the health of livestock animals is further fuelling the overall animal parasiticides market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of companion animals in the developed economies also anticipated to positively influence the animal parasiticides market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players covered are: Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, CEVA SANTE ANIMALE, Perrigo and Vetoquinol Global.

Market segmentation

Among the Product Type segment in the Animal Parasiticides market (Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides and Endectocides), Ectoparasiticides are expected to show high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of ectoparasiticides for the treatment of insect infestation in animals and growing investment in the development of new veterinary products that will elevate the growth of the market. Some of the major oral chewable ectoparasiticides tablets to control ticks and fleas in the companion animals are NexGard, Bravecto and Simparica.

Based on Animal Type (Farm Animals and Companion Animals), Farm Animals dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, owning to rising demand of animal food and growing concern for quality in meat and other animal products. Furthermore, increasing consumption of animal by-products and growing investment in animal healthcare expenditure will augment the market growth. The factors driving the growth of the segment are rising demand of animal food products, greater concerns of parasite control in these animals, and the growing population of farm animals.

Based on Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Pharmacies & Drug Stores), Pharmacies and Drug Stores dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, owning to the growing concerns on health and wellness of companion and livestock drive the market growth for pharmacies segment. Also, rising disposable income of individuals and the technological advancement in the diagnostic instruments in veterinary care to cater health of their pets will augment industry growth during the forecast period.

Key Target Audience

Animal Parasiticide Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Animal Parasiticides market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Europe market is estimated to be the leading market for animal parasiticides during the forecast period with Germany being the leading country in the region followed by France, United Kingdom and Italy. Growing expenditure on healthcare of animal and increasing adoption of pet animals are the factors responsible for growth of Europe Animal Parasiticides market. Nominal approval regulations and easy availability of the products in the region owing to the presence of major animal health companies in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic that emanated from China and spread across the world will have major implications on the animal health and parasiticides market. This is because of the complete lockdown, stagnated economies and restrictions in movement of non-essential goods.

NOTE: This study specially analyses the impact assessment to the Market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Top companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

