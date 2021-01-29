Animal Medicine Market Opportunities, Top 10 Key Players Growth Drivers, Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Animal Medicine Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the Animal Medicine Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The global animal medicine market reached a value of nearly $42,469.3 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% to nearly $54,690.0 million by 2023.Also the market is expected to growth to $62,005.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.48% and to $85,059.4 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.53%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets driving pet care spending among the population, increased spending on pets globally, and increased disease prevalence among animals supporting the use of veterinary medicines, worldwide rise in meat consumption, and shortages of cheaper generic medicines in the animal medicine market. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of veterinarians resulting in the low awareness levels of animal healthcare, the lack of awareness about animal healthcare in developed and developing market in general, and inappropriate use of medicines.

Inquire for a Sample Pages@ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12182507928/animal-medicine-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-by-type-of-medicine-veterinary-pharmaceuticals-feed-additives-by-type-of-pharmaceuticals-veterinary-parasiticides-veterinary-vaccines-veterinary-antibiotics-others-veterinary-pharmaceuticals-by-type-tetracyclines-penicillins-macrolides-sulphonamides-aminoglycosides-others-by-type-of-vaccines-inactivated-vaccines-live-attenuated-vaccines-recombinant-vaccines-others-by-type-of-additives-antibiotics-amino-acids-and-antioxidants-vitamins-acidifiers-enzymes-others-by-type-of-animal-cattle-dairy-and-meat-purposes-poultry-other-farm-animals-dogs-and-cats-other-companion-animals-by-drug-type-branded-generics-by-route-of-administration-oral-intravenous-subcutaneous-others-covering-zoetis-inc-boehringer-ingelheim-gmbh-merck-co-elanco-animal-health-inc-bayer-ag/inquiry?mode=05

The animal medicine market is segmented by type of medicine into veterinary pharmaceuticals and feed additives. The veterinary pharmaceuticals market was the largest segment of the animal medicine market, accounting for $37,643.5 million or 88.6% of the total in 2019 and this market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2023.

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is further segmented by type of pharmaceuticals into veterinary parasiticides, veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics and others � veterinary pharmaceuticals. The veterinary parasiticides market was the largest segment of veterinary pharmaceuticals market, accounting for $11,041.6 million or 29.3% of the total market in 2019. And this market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2023.

The veterinary antibiotics market is further segmented by type into tetracyclines, penicillins, macrolides, sulphonamides, aminoglycosides and others. The others market was the largest segment of veterinary antibiotics market, accounting for $2,295.2 million or 41.4% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary antibiotics market, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019-2023.

The veterinary vaccines market is further segmented by type of vaccine into inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines and others. The live attenuated vaccines market was the largest segment of veterinary vaccines market, accounting for $4,303.2 million or 40.2% of the total market in 2019 and going forward, this segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary vaccines market, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2023.

The feed additives market is further segmented by type of additive into antibiotics, amino acids and antioxidants, vitamins, acidifiers, enzymes and others. The others market was the largest segment of the feed additives market, accounting for $2,016.4 million or 41.8% of the total in 2019. The enzymes feed additives market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019-2023.

Avail an Amazing Discount@ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12182507928/animal-medicine-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-by-type-of-medicine-veterinary-pharmaceuticals-feed-additives-by-type-of-pharmaceuticals-veterinary-parasiticides-veterinary-vaccines-veterinary-antibiotics-others-veterinary-pharmaceuticals-by-type-tetracyclines-penicillins-macrolides-sulphonamides-aminoglycosides-others-by-type-of-vaccines-inactivated-vaccines-live-attenuated-vaccines-recombinant-vaccines-others-by-type-of-additives-antibiotics-amino-acids-and-antioxidants-vitamins-acidifiers-enzymes-others-by-type-of-animal-cattle-dairy-and-meat-purposes-poultry-other-farm-animals-dogs-and-cats-other-companion-animals-by-drug-type-branded-generics-by-route-of-administration-oral-intravenous-subcutaneous-others-covering-zoetis-inc-boehringer-ingelheim-gmbh-merck-co-elanco-animal-health-inc-bayer-ag/discount?mode=05

The global animal medicine market is concentrated. The top ten competitors in the global animal medicine market made up 57.15% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Zoetis, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Bayer AG and others.

The global veterinary healthcare market, of which the animal medicine market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $150.6 billion in 2019, having grown at 4.4% since 2015. It will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to nearly $186.6 billion by 2023. The animal medicine market was the second largest segment in the global veterinary healthcare market, accounting for 28.2% of the total in 2019. The veterinary services market was the largest segment of the veterinary healthcare market, accounting for 70.4% of the total or $106.0 billion globally and has grown at a CAGR of 4.2% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.?

Markets Covered:



The global Animal Medicine market is segmented into –

By Type of Medicine: Veterinary Pharmaceuticals; Feed Additives

By Type of Pharmaceuticals: Veterinary Parasiticides; Veterinary Vaccines; Veterinary Antibiotics; Others � Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

By Type: Tetracyclines; Penicillins; Macrolides; Sulphonamides; Aminoglycosides; Others

By Type of Vaccines: Inactivated Vaccines; Live Attenuated Vaccines; Recombinant Vaccines; Others

By Type of Additives: Antibiotics; Amino Acids And Antioxidants; Vitamins; Acidifiers; Enzymes; Others

By Type of Animal: Cattle (Dairy and Meat Purposes); Poultry; Other Farm Animals; Dogs and Cats; Other Companion Animals

By Drug Type: Branded; Generics

By Type of Prescription: OTC; Prescription

By Route of Administration: Oral; Intravenous; Subcutaneous; Others

By Distribution Channel: Vet Services; Online; Others

Companies Mentioned: Zoetis, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Merck & Co.; Elanco Animal Health Inc.; Bayer AG

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Animal Medicine market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering



Market Segment by Regions 2015 2020 2030 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2030) North America xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx % Europe xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % India xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Browse the Complete Premium Research Report@ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12182507928/animal-medicine-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-including-by-type-of-medicine-veterinary-pharmaceuticals-feed-additives-by-type-of-pharmaceuticals-veterinary-parasiticides-veterinary-vaccines-veterinary-antibiotics-others-veterinary-pharmaceuticals-by-type-tetracyclines-penicillins-macrolides-sulphonamides-aminoglycosides-others-by-type-of-vaccines-inactivated-vaccines-live-attenuated-vaccines-recombinant-vaccines-others-by-type-of-additives-antibiotics-amino-acids-and-antioxidants-vitamins-acidifiers-enzymes-others-by-type-of-animal-cattle-dairy-and-meat-purposes-poultry-other-farm-animals-dogs-and-cats-other-companion-animals-by-drug-type-branded-generics-by-route-of-administration-oral-intravenous-subcutaneous-others-covering-zoetis-inc-boehringer-ingelheim-gmbh-merck-co-elanco-animal-health-inc-bayer-ag?mode=05

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision-making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e., market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more.

For more information contact at sales@marketinsightsreports.com or call us at +1 (704) 266-3234