Animal Healthcare Market projecting a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Animal Healthcare market has reached USD 34 Billion in 2019 is estimated to reach USD 47.31 Billion by the year 2026, with a growing CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The main driving factors for the market are increased adoption of companion animals, increased consumption of meat and milk, and increased incidence of food-borne zoonotic diseases.

Animal healthcare is a prosperous industry providing the needs of livestock and companion animal to remain healthy. Presently, various recognized companies are progressively aiming at the development of healthcare services and products for different animals. The animal healthcare business has seen numerous technological and scientific advances over the past few years. Regulatory agencies have made it compulsory to immunize companion animals will lead to the growth and deep penetration for animal healthcare.

Growth drivers

Growing animal husbandry around the world

Animal husbandry significantly contributes to the GDP of emerging nations around the world. It is because agriculture is the mainstream of livelihood in the underdeveloped and developing countries. Even today, cattle such as cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep that provide milk and meat are the primary source of income in rural as well as urban areas. But with the rising push on the quality of animal products and big and small companies entering the domain, animal husbandry has become technology-driven. This has led to a lot of importance in controlling outbreaks of new and old animal infections. As a result, the animal healthcare market has seen an upswing.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/animal-healthcare-market-bwc19417/report-sample

Increase in Pet adoption and growing technology

The amount of disposable income, pet ownership, and ongoing technological changes also affect animal healthcare. Over the past decade, pet adoption for a companion among the elderly population has significantly expanded. Pets are adopted mainly for companionship by people, and the trend from pet owners to pet parents has shifted considerably the growing number of pets and the rapidly changing implications of technology. Increasing disposable income in developing countries and introducing animal-specific products will also boost the overall demand from the animal healthcare industry. The factors above will thus prove beneficial for the growth of the market.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Animal Healthcare market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Animal Healthcare market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Animal Healthcare market based on Product, Animal Type, and Distribution Channel.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Animal Healthcare Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Product, Animal Type, and Distribution Channel Key Players Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Heska Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Virbac SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis), Merck & Co. Inc. (Intervet), Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited), Vetoquinol SA, C.H. Boehringer, Sohn AG & Co. KG, IDEXX Laboratories, and other prominent players.

By Product

Feed Additives

Nutritional Feed Additives

Medicinal Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Anti-infective

Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatories

Vaccine

By Animal Type

Livestock animals

Companion animals

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online

Distributors

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/animal-healthcare-market-bwc19417/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: