Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market | Overview, Trends, Key Drivers and Growth Forecast | BASF SE, DSM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are the supplements fed to different kinds of animals that help to improve the functioning of their vital organs and therefore enhance their performance. Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers help to improve the body weight of animals and multiply their productivity. The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are composed of natural and organic chemicals which help them to grow into strong and healthy adults. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market will project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising awareness about the importance of animal nutrition and benefits of growth promoters or performance enhancers will drive the growth of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The major players covered in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers report are BASF SE, DSM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated., Bayer AG, Vetoquinol group, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,, Bupo Animal Health (Pty) Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., ERBER AG, Elanco., Alltech., Zoetis, Novozymes, Protexin, BENEO and MSPrebiotics Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents of Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Size

2.2 Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Revenue by Product

4.3 Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Price by Product

Continued..

