Animal Food Market Outlook 2020 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2030

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global animal food market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global animal food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global animal food market.

Companies in the animal foods industry are increasingly producing bio-based/natural inputs including insect-based food using feed technology that supports health and vigor of the animal population. These bio-based feeds are natural, safe and of high quality, uphold high standards of care and nutrition for animals and optimize their production. For instance, in October 2017, a biotech company, InnovaFeed partnered with Tereos to produce a new source of proteins derived from the breeding of insects to meet the growing requirements of the animal feed sector

The global animal food market is expected to grow from $231.8 billion in 2019 to $239.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $299.8 billion in 2023.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Poultry Feed; Cattle Feed; Aquaculture Feed; Other Animal Food

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Others

3) By Ingredients: Cereal; Oilseed Meal; Supplements; Other Ingredients

Subsegments Covered: Cereal; Oilseed Meal; Molasses; Fish Oil And Fish Meal; Supplements; Other Ingredients; Grains; Brans; Others – Cattle Feed; Prawn Feed; Fish Feed; Other Aqua Feed

Companies Mentioned: Chomp; Newman’s Own Organic; BilJac Foods Inc.; Annamaet PetFoods; Bell Rock Growers Inc.

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, animal food indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes

Influence of the Animal Food market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Animal Food market.

-Animal Food market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Animal Food market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Animal Food market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Animal Food market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Animal Food market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Animal Food Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

