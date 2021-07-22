Animal Feed Enzymes Market Is Growing A Huge Demand In 2019-2026

The global animal feed enzymes market is experiencing a significant growth, and will grow considerably in next few years increasing health concerns about the outbreak of several animal diseases. Swine and poultry are unable to digest approximately 25% of the diet they are given because the feed ingredients have some non-degradable harmful elements that restrict the digestive process and the animals lack the necessary enzymes required to degrade those complexes in the feed. Enzymes are proteins that help breakdown, digestion, and absorption of those naturally occurring elements like fiber and phytate in various feed ingredients. Providing enzyme supplement to the livestock helps to produce more meat stuff per animal at a very low cost and also improve the overall health of the livestock for the long term, which increases the profit margin of the poultry farmer or owner. Mortality rate among the livestock decline by giving animal feed enzymes to the animals.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product Type, Livestock, Form, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Кеmіn, Yіduоlі, Аdіѕѕео, Lоngdа Віо-рrоduсtѕ, Ѕunhу Grоuр, Nоvоzуmеѕ, DuРоnt(Dаnіѕсо), АВ Еnzуmеѕ, DЅМ, Веіјіng Ѕmіѕtуlе, Веіјіng Сhаllеngе Grоuр, Ѕunѕоnаnd Yоutеll Віосhеmісаl, Аum Еnzуmеѕ, ВАЅF, Сhrіѕ Наnѕеn, and Ѕоufflеt Grоuр, ЅЕВ

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted different industries differently. On the one hand, it has been a growth driver for food, medical and necessity products, and on the other hand it has hampered the growth of pet and livestock products. Although the negative impact of COVID-19 seen in this market is not as serious as it is experienced in other markets. There has been a shift in consumer’s behavior regarding pet toys and accessories products in the wake of COVID-19. The discretionary spending has reduced and people are inclined more toward safe and reliable products for their pets. Moreover, the outbreak has caused impaired supply chain among the industries. The lockdown has caused unavailability of raw materials and lack of labors due to which the production of pet toys products has been hampered.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in the production of the livestock like poultry, swine, and fish has resulted in the upsurge in the demand of animal feed enzymes products. Rising need for feed ingredients, which help in enhancing the quality of livestock is giving momentum to the market. Various health benefits offered by animal feed enzymes such as improving energy level and enhancing metabolism rate are further propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, prevalence of various food-borne diseases among animal is increasing the demand of the animal feed enzyme products.

The easy availability and economic rate of animal feed enzyme increases the profitability, which is further giving traction to the market.

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting nanotechnology to boost production of feed enzyme during the forecast period.

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that exhibit improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new enzymes products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. For instance, in September 2019, DuPont Animal Nutrition, a business unit of DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont), launched of Axtra PHY in Japan which is a fast-acting phytase enzyme that is designed to enhance animal performance and reduce phosphorus waste.

Key Segments Covered

Segment Subsegment Product Type Phytase

Carbohydrase

Proteases

Non-Starch Polysaccharide

Others Livestock Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Ruminant

Others Form Liquid

Dry

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global animal feed enzymes industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global animal feed enzymes market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global animal feed enzymes market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global animal feed enzymes market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Animal feed enzymes Market Research Report:

Which are the leading players active in the animal feed enzymes market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

