Animal Feed Additives Market in Asia Pacific 2020 to 2024 – Latest Research Report to Determine key Factors and Market Insights

The animal feed additives market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to accrue more than $9.5 billion by 2024 annually, pushed by the growing preference for organic livestock feeds and animal products that can promote growth in animals. The usage of improved animal feed additives can ensure optimal health benefits including higher resistance to diseases, enhanced reproductive rates, and more weight gain of animals.

With the population density across Asia Pacific rising continuously, the per capita meat consumption in the region has been sky-rocketing. In order to meet this mega-scale demand of the population, meat shortage problems are being addressed by adopting highly productive animal feed additives in livestock feeds.

Numerous local manufacturers crop up across the region

The APAC animal feed additives market outlook has been thriving in the recent past, owing to the emergence of several new local manufacturers of chicken feed and other animal products in the region. The governments of the countries located in the region have been offering subsidies for the promotion of meat exports, enabling consistent progress of the livestock sector.

Additionally, the rising degree of awareness pertaining to the advantages of high-quality animal feed additives has been crucial in pushing the APAC animal feed additives market forecast.

Regulating prices of essentials to boost Thailand’s revenue share

The Thailand animal feed additives market is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR of over 4% between 2018 and 2024. The animal feed additives market share in Asia Pacific from this segment is likely to keep augmenting even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The growth can be accredited to the announcement of the decision of the Thai Commerce Ministry to continue to regulate prices of 55 various daily use items including animal feed during January 2021. The implementation of the price control list will ensure that the consumption of animal feed keeps increasing even during these times of financial crisis.

Vietnam sees considerable investments across poultry sector

The industry revenue from the Vietnam market for enzyme animal feed additives is slated to register a CAGR of over 4.5% through the forecast timeline. The poultry industry has been thriving in the region, owing to the spiraling demand for chicken, eggs, and poultry products. To address the rising demands of the population in the nation for these products, market players have been investing in livestock production and particularly in chicken feed. This can be a key enabler for the Asia Pacific animal feed additives market trends.

For instance, CP Vietnam invested nearly $250 million in the improvement of livestock standards in Vietnam, seeking to export to the Middle east, Europe, and Japan. The company also announced the opening of its new complex in Binh Phouc province during December 2020, which is the largest poultry complex across Southeast Asia by far.

Technological advancements across China market to drive demand

The animal feed additives industry in China is poised for substantial growth through 2024. The regional segment is projected to exceed $570 million by the end of the forecast timeframe, driven by the robust advancement of technology across the machinery used in the manufacturing processes. These include the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic systems that enable automatic palletizing as well as efficient bar-code recognition.

The APAC animal feed additives industry forecast has been benefiting from the increasing volume of consumption of animal feed and other animal products in the region. Manufacturers across the nation have been including several beneficial vitamins such as D3, B11, B1, B3, and B. BASF SE, Evonik Industries, DSM, ADM, Cargill, and Alltech are some prime manufactures of animal feed additives in Asia Pacific.

