Animal Feed Additives Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027

Cattle feed is complete feed blends that meet the total nutritional needs of the animals. Furthermore, feed additives are nutritional and medicinal supplements added to the animal feed to resolve problems such as nutrient deficiencies in the animals and also helps to enhance the growth and health of the animals. Adding feed additives in animal feed minimize the risk of infection, improve the quality of animal product and provide better immune to the animals. The nutritional value of animal feed is influenced by their nutrient content and other factors such as feed presentation, hygiene, digestibility, and effect on intestinal health.

The animal feed additives market has gained substantial growth due to the health benefits of animal feed additives and increasing demand for meat and dairy products. Moreover, rising focus on health & nutrition of animals to prevent disease out brake coupled with rapid industrialization in the meat industry are factors fueling the animal feed additives market during the projected period. However, strict government policies & regulation and increasing prices of raw material are hindering the growth of the global animal feed additives market. Moreover, shifting of consumers toward natural growth promoters are expected to provide strong market growth opportunity in the future.

The global animal feed additives market is segmented on the basis of type, and livestock. On the basis of type, the animal feed additives market is segmented into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifies, and others. The vitamin segment further include vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin B, vitamin C, and other types of vitamins. Likewise, the amino acids market is categorized into tryptophan, lysine, methionine, threonine, and others. The feed enzymes market is divided into phytase, non-starch polysaccharides, and others. By livestock, the animal feed additives market is bifurcated swine, poultry, cattle, aquaculture, and others.

