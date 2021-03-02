Animal Crossing inspired a zombie game released this year

The Animal Crossing license is one of the cutest out there. But did you know that Nintendo’s cult license was the inspiration for one of the most popular zombie games ever?

Mix of genres?

Aside from the numerous shovels and curses against villagers you don’t want on your island and the black market to buy new ones, it’s very hard to imagine that Animal Crossing could inspire a zombie game. That didn’t stop game developers Eduard and Aiden Gotovtsev from The Day Before from taking inspiration from our furry friends not because of their mood, but because of their community features. In exchange with the IGN site, they told this story.

The day before we have the concept of a different base than other classic survival games. As a rough guide, we like the concept of Animal Crossing, where a money-hungry raccoon rules the economy. Players must be able to interact with other players, join groups, talk to specific residents, complete quests, and have fun. We came up with the idea of ​​holding various events in the colony during the holidays so that the players would be closer together and spend time celebrating the holidays together.

Based on mutual help, players do not build objects with sticks and stones like in a grate or in the forest, it will be necessary to act. Solidarity is put forward. Other “community” features The Day Before offers include the ability to capture and bind other players to attract zombies. I am not sure if everything is very cross-animal.

The day before: An interesting survival game?

With close competition from Valheim, which recently sold four million copies and whose beginner’s guide can be found here, The Day Before falls into a different category of survival games. Currently in closed beta, the game promises a lot of content and so far has very little to offer. In the final gameplay video, the developers cuddle a giant dog that is way too cute and that is more than enough to convince us.

Seriously, the game is supposed to be a clever mix between The Last of Us and The Division in a post-apocalyptic open world where multiple groups of players can either compete against each other or help each other. In another video we see two rival gangs clash and a huge zombie horde approach them. We have yet to see how it all balances out, but it would be interesting to keep an eye on this game.