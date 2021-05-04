Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market to Reach a Value of US$1.92 Bn by the End of 2024

The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market is has a fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of several players, Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes. Strategic partnership, acquisitions, and mergers are key startegies that these companies have adopted to gain a stronger foothold in the market. This trend have strengthen their presence and helped for business expansion globally. Some of the key players operating in the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market include Lake Immunogenics Inc., Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Auckland BioSciences Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., Proliant Inc., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories Inc., and ANZCO Foods Ltd.

The global animal plasma products and derivative market was valued at US$1.04 bn in 2015 and is estimated to attain the value of US$1.92 bn by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. North America accounted for the largest share in 2015 in the market and expected to continuous its dominance over the forecast period owing to presence of numerous prominent players which are constantly improving the products to be used in the numerous applications. The applications of animal blood plasma products and derivatives in the food industry is anticipated to grow owing to wide applications of plasma in making food products in various developed markets.

Product Advancements to Influence Growth Positively

Development in animal blood plasma products and derivatives has boosted adoption of animal blood plasma products and derivatives across numerous sectors in the food industry mainly for making pet food. Animal blood plasma products and derivatives are suitable alternative for the plant-extracted proteins for manufacturing pet food. Demand for the high quality products for manufacturing variety of pet food is rising, which is key factor fuelling growth of the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market.

Continuous advancements and improvements in the blood collection processes have boosted adoption of these products and derivatives from numerous industries such as pharmaceutical industry, nutrition supplements, sports nutrition, cosmetic industry, and diagnostics. Additionally, improvement in the supply chain analysis by the key players in the market is leading to easy availability of products which is fuelling growth of the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market.

Growing Cell Culture Media and Food Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Despite aforementioned drivers, price volatility in animal blood plasma products is a key factor hindering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising prevalence of diseases among animals is expected to hamper growth of the global market for animal blood plasma products and derivatives. Nevertheless, recent developments for improving the techniques for processing blood plasma and derivatives are creating lucrative opportunities for key players operating the international market.

Furthermore, the growing cell culture media industry in the conventional research and mainly for development of novel biomolecules and numerous therapeutics is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

