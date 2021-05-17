Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market 2020 –Advancements, Current and Future Scenario of The Global Market and Forecasts to 2028

Market Overview

The animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 4.50% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3.20 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing livestock population is escalating the growth of animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market.

Antibiotics and antimicrobials are used for the purpose of enhancing the health of livestock and companion animals and also, increasing the productivity of food-producing animals. Several authorities worldwide have implemented stringent regulations to approve animal pharmaceutical products in order to ensure that these products do not exhibit negative effects on animal health.

The rise in the demand for livestock products across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. The wide availability of various kinds of animal antimicrobials and antibiotics types such as quinolones, penicillin, cephalosporin, sulphonamides, macrolides, tetracycline and amino glycosides and high demand for penicillin based antibiotics accelerate the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market growth. The rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases globally and growing initiatives concerning animal health and welfare further influence the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. Additionally, rise in demand for animal protein products, improvement in animal feed, expansion of animal meat industry, growing animal health expenditure and increase in animal disease outbreaks positively affect the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. Furthermore, rise in demand for pet insurance and emerging economies extend profitable opportunities to the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market report are Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A, Sanofi, Bioniche Animal Health, Elanco, Fort Dodge Animal Health, Endovac Animal Health, ECO Animal Health Group plc, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Ashish Life Science, Lutim Pharma Private Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market due to the increase in the region’s animal population, growth in pet insurance, rise in demand for animal-derived food products and surge in animal health expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increasing animal population and rising demand for animal-derived food products in the region.

Global Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market Scope and Market Size

The animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of delivery and animal. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into tetracycline, penicillin, sulfonamide, macrolide, cephalosporin, fluoroquinolone, aminoglycosides and lincosamides.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into premixes, oral powder and injection.

On the basis of animal, the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. Food-producing animals are further segmented into cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep and goats and other food-producing animals. Companion animals are further segmented into dogs, cats, horses and other companion animals.

Based on regions, the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

