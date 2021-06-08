Animal Antibiotics Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers 2028

Animal antibiotics are driving the market due to the growing need to improve the efficiency, growth rate and reproducibility of animals to fulfil the ever-increasing needs of the human population. The cost of maintaining animals is high, hence animal antibiotics are required to prevent diseases in animals. It is important to know whether an animal is suffering from any disease.

Furthermore, increased demand for dairy products and meat is driving the usage of animal antibiotics. However, due to changes in lifestyle and habits, there is an increase in the number of lactose-intolerant people. In addition, the conversion of non-vegetarians into vegetarians is affecting the growth of the Animal Antibiotics Market

Animal Antibiotics Market: Segmentation

The global animal antibiotics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

Anti- parasitic

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug

Anti-bacterial

Based on end users, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

Poultry Farm

Dairy Farm

Other Livestock Farm

Based on geography, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Animal Antibiotics Market: Overview

The global market for animal antibiotics is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Antibiotics keep the animals and the environment healthy. When animals suffer from diseases and are left untreated, they require more food and water, whereas healthy animals require fewer natural resources.

However, due to the misuse of drugs, they have entered the human food chain, which is causing antibiotic-resistant infections. Farmers and all those who domesticate animals for any purpose have a moral duty to protect them and take care of them, which includes the cautious use of antibiotics when the animals are suffering from diseases.

Animal Antibiotics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global animal antibiotics market owing to the widespread availability of technological advancements and medical care.

The animal antibiotics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global animal antibiotics market throughout the forecast period.

Animal Antibiotics Market: Key Players

The global market for animal antibiotics market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global animal antibiotics market are Huvepharma AD; Merck & Co., Inc.; Ceva Animal Health LLC; Zoetis, Inc.; Crystal Pharma and Afrivet.

