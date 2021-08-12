Anhydrous Milk Fat Market | Growth | Trends | Forecast to 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global anhydrous milk fat market reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2014-2019. Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) or butter oil refers to a fat-rich dairy product that is prepared by extracting oil fat from cream or milk using the mechanical process of centrifugation. Widely available in semi-liquid or liquid form, it is characterized by a whitish-yellow color and a relatively high-average melting point. It not only contains high quantities of calcium and vitamins A, D, E and K 2 but is also free from additives, preservatives and fatty acids. It imparts a rich dairy flavor and creaminess to a vast array of food recipes. As a result, it is used in the preparation of numerous bakery products and culinary preparations across the commercial and domestic segments.

Global Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the longer shelf life of AMF, along with the associated convenience of transportation and storage. Unlike butter, it can be stored at low temperatures for several months without turning putrid due to its low moisture content. The market is further driven by the growing utilization of the product in the food sector. AMF is extensively used for the preparation of dairy spreads as it provides lubricity, firmness, plasticity and viscosity to the end product. The easy product availability through the proliferating e-retail platforms and the expansion of production capabilities by market players are acting as other key growth-inducing factors. Significant growth in the dairy sector, and the increasing product utilization in fusion cuisines and as an alternative to butter and other fats are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the end-use, the market has been classified into dairy, bakery, confectionery and others. Among these, the dairy segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market, accounting for the majority of the total market share.

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into Oceania, Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. At present, Oceania holds the leading position in the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Fonterra

Dairy Farmers of America

Hilmar Cheese Company

Murray Goulburn

Westland Milk Products

Synlait Milk Limited

Breakup by End-Use:

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionary

Others

Based on end-use, the report finds that dairy represents the leading end-use segment of the global anhydrous milk fat market, followed by bakery and confectionary. In the dairy industry, anhydrous milk fat is widely used in the manufacturing of reconstituted milk and other dairy products including whole milk, cheese, spreads, ice cream, etc.

Regional Insights:

Oceania

Europe

North America

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

