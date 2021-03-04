Anhydrous Caffeine Market Share 2021 Top Manufacturers, Market by Types and Application, Market Segmentation, Industry Size, Trends, Growth Factor Research Report by 2027

Anhydrous Caffeine Market is valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.43% over the forecast period.

Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025– Increasing use and adoption of caffeine-related supplements and nutrients in daily diet is one of the major factors driving the growth of Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market.

Scope of Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Report–

The plants such as coffee beans and cacao which are the source of cocoa for chocolate are also the source of caffeine. When caffeine go through specific laboratory processes, which comprises filtering out the water and other chemical components, this caffeine will form caffeine anhydrous. It is a dehydration process and it makes caffeine anhydrous more concentrated and potent than regular caffeine. It is a nervous system stimulant used in clearance of drowsiness and gives you an energy boost. Due to its properties of effective stimulant, it is used to stimulate athletic performance and weight loss. It exists as a pure powder form. It is also synthetically manufactured from the chemicals urea & chloroacetic acid.

Global anhydrous caffeine market report is segmented on the basis of form, nature, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on form, global anhydrous caffeine market is classified as powder and granular. Based on nature the market is divided into natural and synthetic. Based on end-user the market is divided into beverage industry, nutraceutical industry, pharmaceutical industry, dietary supplements and others.

The regions covered in this anhydrous caffeine market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of anhydrous caffeine is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Anhydrous Caffeine Companies:

Some major key players for global anhydrous caffeine market are,

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

BASF SE

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.

Aarti Industries Limited

Kudos Chemie Limited

shi yao pharmaceutical co

Stabilimento Farmaceutico Cav. G. Testa

Shri Ahimsa Mines

Minerals Limited

Others.

Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Dynamics–

Anhydrous Caffeine market is expanding with steady rate due to factors such as increasing health awareness, prevalence of overweight & obese problem, growing demand by athletes and increasing use of it as supplements in diet & weight loss purpose. According to world Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight and of these over 650 million were obese. The rate of obesity and overweight is high, which motivates consumers to buy weight loss supplements. This in turn drives the market of anhydrous caffeine as it is a nerve stimulant and helps in weight control. Additionally, caffeine anhydrous is used in different type of products globally, such as colas & caffeinated sodas, certain fruity-flavored soft drinks, gels, gum, bars, sports & gym performance supps, weight loss pills, alcoholic beverages, chocolates and stay awake pills.

Imported synthetic caffeine anhydrous is real cheap than natural caffeine. For instance, a consumer can buy 100,000 milligram bag of caffeine anhydrous from online for about USD 10. If we consider the statement that 111mg of caffeine is used per every 12 oz. can, then investment of USD 10 gets manufacturer 901 red bull can’s worth of caffeine. These products of synthetic caffeine increase the demand of anhydrous caffeine. However, high dosage of anhydrous caffeine can have side effects such as nausea, headache, diarrhea and anxiety and required dosage vary from person to person, so consumers have to consult professional to use this product before using, which may restrain the market up to some extent. In spite of that, there is an opportunity for beverage and nutraceuticals industry to develop innovative products using anhydrous caffeine.

Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Regional Analysis–

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global anhydrous caffeine market with highest share in global anhydrous caffeine market, due to china’s monopoly on production of synthetic caffeine, cheap production cost and low price of product, low labor cost as well as increased export import activities and presence of major market players in this region. For instance, the production of caffeine in China is concentrated to four major players such as Shandong xinhua pharmaceutical co., LTD., Shi Yao pharmaceutical co., LTD., Jilin Shulan pharmaceutical co., LTD., and Tianjin Zhongan pharmaceutical co., LTD. and Shandong xinhua pharmaceutical co., ltd. And more than 60% of their products are exported to other countries of the world. In production of caffeine, China has more than 40% of share and other important markets are India and Germany.

North America is expected to have high consumption of anhydrous caffeine as more than 70% of natural caffeine is used in production of various beverages and rest is used in pharmaceutical application. USA mainly import anhydrous caffeine products from China and other caffeine producing countries and half of the products are synthetic in nature which are used in production of soft drinks and energy drinks. For example; in 2011, U.S. companies have imported 15 million pounds of anhydrous caffeine which provided enough caffeine for 20 billion cans of soda, or just under 7 billion cans of Red Bull, shows the immensity of market demand as well as utilization of caffeine in U.S. market.

Key Benefits for Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Report–

Anhydrous Caffeine Market Segmentation:–

By Form: Powder, Granular

By Nature: Natural, Synthetic

By End-User: Beverage Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Dietary Supplements, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Anhydrous Caffeine Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Anhydrous Caffeine Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

