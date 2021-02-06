Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The key factors supporting the ACE inhibitors market are the rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and high public awareness related to early diagnosis and management of lifestyle disorders. ACE inhibitors also play a key role in the treatment of chronic kidney diseases and other cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure and myocardial infarction. In the case of several applications of ACE inhibitors chronic kidney disorders segment was observed as the fastest moving segment in overall ACE inhibitors market throughout the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

The report titled “Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Angiotensin Converting Enzyme market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) market is segmented by drug type, and application. Based on drug type, this market is categorized into benazepril, captopril, enalapril, fosinopril, lisinopril, moexipril, perindopril, quinapril, ramipril, trandolapril, and combination ACE inhibitors. Market experts suggest that lisinopril and ramipril are most popular than comparable drugs due to dosage convenience, good insurance coverage, and higher efficiency along with low side-effects. Angiotensin-converting enzyme finds major adoption in hypertension, coronary artery diseases, heart failure, myocardial infarction, diabetes, chronic kidney disorders, & (scleroderma, migraine, and others).

The Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

Benazepril

Captopril

Enalapril

Fosinopril

Lisinopril

Moexipril

Perindopril

Quinapril

Ramipril

Trandolapril

Combination ACE Inhibitors

By Application:

Hypertension

Coronary Artery Diseases

Heart Failure

Myocardial Infarction

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Disorders

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

Astra Zeneca plc

Jhonson and Johnson Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other Notable Players

Key Questions Answered by Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

