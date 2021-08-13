Angioplasty Balloons Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Angioplasty Balloons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global angioplasty balloons market size reached US$ 2.40 Billion in 2020. Angioplasty balloons are balloon-tipped catheters that are specifically designed to unblock and widen clogged blood vessels during an angioplasty. Their use enables healthcare professionals to increase the blood flow to the heart. These balloons are inflated to flatten the plaque against the artery wall, following which they are deflated and removed from the body. A stent is often positioned during the surgical procedure to help keep the artery open even after the balloon is removed. Usually made from nylon, polyurethane and silicone urethane polymers, some of the most commonly utilized angioplasty balloons include normal, drug-eluting, scoring and cutting balloons.

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of coronary and peripheral artery diseases among the masses. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of obesity and high cholesterol levels in individuals. There has been a growing preference among the masses regarding the adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgeries due to the lesser complications and quicker recovery time associated with them. As a result, balloon angioplasty is increasingly being recommended by healthcare professionals for the treatment of artery disorders. Along with this, the rising geriatric population that is susceptible to develop heart conditions is expected to contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, key players are continually investing in research and development (R&D) to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of drug-coated angioplasty balloons. These variants are expected to provide improved effectiveness and regulated blood flow throughout the body, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include continual developments in imaging technologies and extensive developments in the healthcare infrastructure. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.21% in 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into normal, cutting, drug eluting and scoring balloons.

Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into coronary and peripheral angioplasty.

On the basis of the material, the market has been classified into nylon, polyurethane, silicone urethane co-polymers, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Endocor GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

