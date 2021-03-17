Angelina Jolie says she has evidence of domestic violence from Brad Pitt

The legal battle in the divorce process between the two actors promises to lead to a violent one.

Another episode of endless divorce

The divorce, which has sparked several controversies since 2016, does not seem to be abating. This time Angelina Jolie is ready to present “evidence of domestic violence,” according to “The Blast”. The claim is not new.

The divorce announcement led to allegations that Pitt abused and physically abused his children while flying a private jet – allegations that were eventually investigated by Social Services and police. None of the investigations could substantiate the charges.

The lawsuit, which is now in court, also includes the decision on custody of the six children and the division of the couple’s property. Pitt asks for joint custody, but Jolie prefers that custody be on her side.

Another delicate aspect of the legal battle concerns the possible phone call of the underage children to the witness bank, which can only be done with the approval of both parents.

The relationship, which lasted 12 years, with two children married, ended in 2016. Pitt later admitted to having overcome several problems with alcohol – a phase that went through much of the relationship between the two actors.