What happens to Andy Fletcher? Find His Net Worth, Salary, Wiki, Bio, and Career Here

Andrew John Leonard Fletcher, who went by the nickname “Fletch,” was an English keyboardist, DJ, and one of the founding members of the electronic band Depeche Mode. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andy Fletcher net worth is about $70 million.

He died on May 26, 2022, at the age of 52. In 2020, both he and his band got into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Joy and John Fletcher had four kids, with Fletcher being the oldest. His family moved from Nottingham to Basildon when he was two years old.

Andy Fletcher Early Life

Andy Fletcher was born in Nottingham, England, on July 8, 1961. This is in the county of Nottinghamshire. He went to a local school and college in England, both of which are in England, to finish his education.

Andy Fletcher started getting paid to play music in 1977. In the late 1970s, he put out the first short live band he had played with. Alan Wilder joined the band in late 1982 as a guitarist and producer. He left in 1995, and the band kept going as a quartet until Wilder retired in 1995.

Andy Fletcher Career Breakthrough

In 1982, Depeche Mode came out with the album A Broken Flame, which went to #8 in the UK. In 1983, they put out an album called Construction Time Again, which went to #6 in the UK. Some Great Reward, the band’s album, came out in 1984 and went to #5 in the UK. In 1986, they put out an album called “Black Celebration,” which went to number four in the UK and number one in Switzerland.

Music for the Masses was an album by Depeche Mode that came out in 1987. Their album Violator came out in 1990 and went to #2 in the UK. In 1993, their album Songs of Faith and Devotion came out and went to #1 in the US, the UK, and several other places. Their albums Ultra (1997), Excited (2001), Playing the Angel (2005), Sounds of the Universe (2009), Delta Machine (2013), and Spirit (2017) were also very popular.

Who are the Members of Andy Fletcher Band?

The first people in the band were Gahan, Gore, Andy, and Vince Clarke. After the first album came out, Vince quit the band. Then Alan Wilder was called to take his place.

No one knows why Vince decided to leave the band. Even so, he got a lot of attention even though he was working alone. Grunge says that Vince was behind popular synth bands like Yazoo (also called Yaz in the US) and Erasure.

Is Andy Fletcher Married?

Fletcher was married to Gráinne Fletcher (née Mullan) for almost 30 years. Together, they had two children. In the early 1980s, when Depeche Mode was on tour with Blancmange, Fletcher was known for being a good chess player. Neil Arthur of Blancmange has said in interviews, “I’ve never won a game of chess with Andy Fletcher!”

In the 1990s, Fletcher owned the Gascogne restaurant on Blenheim Terrace in London’s St. John’s Wood. In the middle of the 1990s, he made a string of bad investments that led Lloyd’s of London and Daniel Miller to reach a number of financial agreements.

Andy Fletcher Net Worth

English musician Andy Fletcher net worth is estimated to be $70 million. Andrew Fletcher was born in July 1961 in the English city of Nottingham. Andy is best known as the keyboard player for the band Depeche Mode, which he helped start. The band got together in 1980, and their first studio album, Speak & Spell, came out in 1981. It got to number 10 in the UK.

Is Andy Fletcher Dead?

In a statement that was put on the internet, the band talked about his death. In a statement, the band said, “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy “Fletch” Fletcher.”

Fletch had a heart of gold and was always there for you when you needed support, a good laugh, or a cold pin.” At this time, we don’t know what caused his death. Fans have been asked to give his family some space while they are sad about his death.

