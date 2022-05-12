Andy Dick net worth: Check his biography, career, salary, and personal life details here!!

Andy Dick net worth is estimated to be $3 million dollars. He is a well-known American personality. Andy is a professional comedian who has achieved great success throughout his career.

Moreover, He is also a well-known television personality and producer who has produced some excellent work over his career. Andy Dick has been in a number of films and television shows as an actor.

Although the majority of his work is humorous and comedic. His humor revolves around drinking and drugs, which has gotten him into a lot of problems. He has been chastised numerous times for his drinking and drug abuse. He was also arrested for sexual misconduct, which severely harmed his career. Find more about Andy Dick net worth and early life here.

Andy Dick Early Life

Andy Dick was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on December 21, 1965. Andy is a musician, producer, and voice-over artist in addition to being an actor and comedian. Andy is most known for his roles on several television shows, including “The Ben Stiller Show,” “Newsradio,” “Less Than Perfect,” and his own show, “The Andy Dick Show.”

Andy has lately appeared on shows like Dancing with the Stars and celebrity wife swap. Andy has appeared in dozens of significant movie pictures outside of television. “In the Army Now,” “The Cable Guy,” “Road Trip,” “Zoolander,” and “Old School” are among his most well-known flicks. Andy has struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout his life and has had several run-ins with the cops.

Andy Dick Career Info

Andy Dick’s first major break came in 1992 when he joined the cast of the short-lived The Ben Stiller Show. The show was canceled in 1993. Dick earned his first major film role the next year in Double Dragon, a film based on a computer game.

Another highlight was his appearance in a spoof on David Letterman’s Late Show. Andy was cast in an episode of The Nanny in 1994. He then landed a key role in the television remake of getting Smart before starring in NBC’s Go Fish.

Andy Dick had a recurring appearance on NBC’s sitcom NewsRadio in 1995. In the critically acclaimed show, he portrayed Matthew Brock.

He was a part of the MTV show The Andy Dick Show in 2001. Andy Dick wrote and directed every episode of the series, in which he played a different role in a mockumentary-style approach. Andy insulted several celebrities on the show by mimicking them, and some celebrities appeared as guests. After three seasons, the sitcom was eventually terminated in 2003.

He landed a recurring role on MTV’s The Assistant the following year. Survivor, The Apprentice, The Bachelor, and many other reality television shows were mocked in this show. Before being canceled, the show aired for eight episodes. Andy Dick also found time to appear as a guest star in a Star Trek: Voyager episode.

Andy Dick Net Worth

Andy Dick Net Worth is around $300,000. He is a famous actor and comedian from the United States. Andy Dick is a controversial figure who has still become one of the most well-known comics of the modern era.

He gets news for less than savory reasons outside of his comic career. Additionally, he has battled drug addiction, multiple arrests, sexual assault allegations, and more throughout his career.

Andy Dick Personal Life

Andy Dick is bisexual, and he came out on VH1’s Sober House 1 during an episode. In a 2006 interview with The Washington Post, he also indicated that he was bisexual.

Andy Dick Real Estate

Andy Dick is an American who lives in the United States of America. He has spent the majority of his time working in America. Andy owns a large number of assets, including real estate properties. He has a home in Charleston, South Carolina, where he was born. He also has a home in New York and a few properties in California.

Andy Dick is a well-known figure who has a large number of automobiles. He owns a stunning collection of automobiles, including a Lexus, Range Rover, Audi Q5, Chevrolet Camaro, and others. He has shown his affinity for automobiles on various occasions. He also enjoys driving cars.

Conclusion

That concludes with Andy Dick net worth. His net worth is believed to be $3 million. He is a jack of all trades as he gets his money from acting, singing, producing, and doing voice-overs.