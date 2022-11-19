Andrew Tate’s Twitter ban and unban timeline explored

Andrew Tate seems to have been unbanned on Twitter. Yesterday, the controversial influencer’s account made its first tweet in 5 years. Information of his Twitter unban got here shortly after the social media firm’s new proprietor and CEO, Elon Musk, despatched made a submit discussing the platform’s new “freedom of speech, however not freedom of attain” coverage.

Below the preliminary tweet, Musk introduced the reinstatement of a handful of notable Twitter accounts, together with comic Kathy Griffin, media persona Jordan Peterson, and conservative satirical web site The Babylon Bee. The Tesla CEO additionally said {that a} choice on unbanning former United States president Donald Trump is but to be made.

Though Tate was by no means talked about by identify by Musk, it seems he was included among the many checklist of high-profile reinstatements. It’s unknown why he wasn’t named alongside the opposite people. Regardless, after being banned for over 5 years, Andrew Tate is again on Twitter.

Mastery is a humorous factor. It's nearly as if, on a protracted sufficient time scale, dropping merely isn't an possibility. Such is the way in which of Wudan.

Timeline of Andrew Tate’s Twitter ban

Following a profitable profession in kickboxing, the American-British web persona made an look as a contestant on the truth present Huge Brother in 2016. As a wider viewers grew to become accustomed to Tate, he got here below scrutiny for racist and different controversial posts made on his Twitter account. This resulted in lots of viewers calling for him to be pulled from the present.

Tate was faraway from the seventeenth season of Huge Brother after a mere six days on the present, however not for his controversial tweets. A video of him beating a lady with a belt surfaced on social media, rapidly resulting in his being pulled from the present. It’s value noting that each Tate and the girl within the video have claimed that the act was consensual.

It wasn’t till 2017 that Twitter lastly banned Andrew Tate, following his extremely controversial opinions relating to the #MeToo motion and what qualifies as sexual harassment or assault.

Whereas the general public’s consideration was fixated on Harvey Weinstein and the litany of sexual assault accusations he was going through, Tate made a sequence of contentious tweets, considered one of which was:

“When you put your self ready to be raped, it’s essential to naked some duty. I’m not saying it’s OK you bought raped.”

Andrew Tate created one other account on the social media web site, which stayed energetic lengthy sufficient to be verified by the platform in 2021. Nonetheless, it was this identical verification that introduced Tate’s try at ban evasion to Twitter’s consideration. He was as soon as once more completely banned from the platform, and an announcement from Twitter claimed that the second account had been verified in error.

Regardless of his ban from Twitter, Andrew Tate’s content material from YouTube and different social media platforms like Tiktok, Fb, and Instagram was nonetheless in circulation on the positioning. His presence on social media peaked in July 2022, when he surpassed Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, and even COVID-19 by way of Google searches.

This mass publicity resulted in his views being closely scrutinized. After quite a few requires his de-platforming, Tate was banned from virtually each main social media outlet, together with Fb, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump choice has not but been made.

On November 18, Tate was reinstated on Twitter, the primary web site to ban him. This occurred after Elon Musk said that destructive tweets can be “deboosted and demonetized” moderately than leading to suspensions. Andrew Tate’s return was prompted by this choice.

New Twitter coverage is freedom of speech, however not freedom of attain. Destructive/hate tweets will probably be max deboosted & demonetized, so no adverts or different income to Twitter. You received't discover the tweet except you particularly search it out, which isn't any completely different from remainder of Web.

The controversial determine’s reinstatement is the discuss of the city and likewise marks one other divisive choice made by Twitter.

