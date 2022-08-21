The affiliated advertising program from Andrew Tate’s money-making academy, Hustler College, has been shut down following Meta’s ban. Primarily, Hustler’s College is a pyramid scheme or a community of separate discord servers, a course of by which its college students can earn a fee for every new member that indicators up for the course utilizing current members’ hyperlinks.

On August 20, 2022, only a day after Andrew Tate’s ban from the highest social media platforms – Instagram and Fb (or Meta) – Hustler’s College shut down its affiliated program stating that it has no future.

This implies the financial incentive for college students to deliver others into this system has been eliminated. Now, it solely gives six fundamental applications – Crypto, Shares, Freelancing, Copywriting, E-commerce, and Amazon FBA.

Andrew Tate’s Hustler’s College takes down affiliated advertising program

The information comes only a month after Stripe (the cost platform utilized by college students) shut down its digital processing platform for the academy. Apart from this, the academy has additionally seen a drastic decline in its membership because it at present sits at simply 109k college students in comparison with the 127k members the college boasted simply two weeks in the past.

The decline additionally straight hints in the direction of the downfall of Tate’s reputation out there after getting slapped with a ban on Instagram and Fb. That is not all, the current uptick in TikTok’s coverage has additionally eliminated a number of of Tate’s most controversial clips from the platform, majorly discouraging customers from being energetic members of the academy.

Extra about Hustler’s College and its affiliated advertising scheme

Andrew Tate has been the discuss of the city for the previous couple of months as a consequence of his misogynistic, anti-women takes. Evidently, his present skyrocketing reputation could be attributed to his current appearances on standard Twitch streamer Adin Ross’ livestream, the person liable for introducing Tate to Twitch within the first place.

Apart from this, the favored persona additionally blatantly exhibits off his luxurious way of life and might usually be seen bragging in regards to the sum of money he owns by means of his a number of completely different enterprise ventures, one among which is the extensively standard Hustler’s College.

For a month-to-month price of $50, the Hustler’s College, like some other commonplace college, gives a number of programs for college students to select from, providing them the oppourtunity to earn tens of 1000’s of {dollars} a month by means of it.

Apart from this, the College additionally supplied an affiliated advertising scheme, mainly a pyramid scheme that allowed current college students to earn spectacular commissions by recruiting new members utilizing their hyperlink.

For $50 {dollars}, college students can select their most well-liked discord server. Every discord server has its personal specialization with devoted professors, hand-picked by Tate to make sure a easy stream of college work. Extra curiously, although, the professors are additionally speculated to be multi-millionarioe themselves.