Social media influencer Andrew Tate is involved in a new controversy. After receiving a series of suspensions from all the major social media platforms, including the likes of Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, Top G was spotted at a party with G2 Esports CEO on September 17.

In the video posted by Carlos “ocelote,” CEO of the leading global esports and entertainment brand G2 Esports, Tate can be seen with a cigar in his mouth. This clip has gone viral and elicited a wave of backlash from the gaming community.

G2 Esports CEO under fire for partying with controversial personality Andrew Tate

The clip in question shows Tate lighting up a cigar with a sparkler during a celebration party. This video also featured many other popular personalities, along with the controversial personality and his brother Tristan.

The self-proclaimed trillionaire has quite a scandalous track record. From being involved in a serious human trafficking case to normalizing cheating in a relationship, the personality has been involved in multiple controversies. This is why seeing him partying with the G2 Esports CEO upset some fans of the organization.

The clip comes after G2 Esports signed an all-female League of Legends Champion roaster along. The organization is one of the frontrunners when it comes to signing female professional video game players, and this is in contrast with Tate’s opinions regarding women.

Amid the backlash, Carlos posted a tweet indicating that he didn’t regret partying with Andrew Tate and defended his friendship with the controversial streamer. As expected, the post sparked widespread anger and frustration among fans, which led to G2 Esports taking strict action against their CEO.

Earlier today, the European esports giant issued a formal press release distancing themselves from the drama related to the actions of their CEO and also suspended his earnings for eight weeks.

Social media reacts to viral clip featuring Andrew Tate partying with G2 ESports CEO

Carlos’ video has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, racking up millions of views. Some members of the online community were highly upset with the CEO, and they provided their take on the matter.

Something worth noting here is that the suspension news has had an enormous impact on the gaming community. Judging by the comments, the majority of fans feel that the two-month suspension is not enough and is merely a PR stunt to normalize the brunt of the backlash directed at G2 Esports. On the other hand, a few individuals have come out in support of Andrew Tate and Carlos and criticized cancel culture.

