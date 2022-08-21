TikTok’s latest star and infamous web character, Andrew Tate, is eyeing yet one more boxing match. This time, he’s trying to face off in opposition to none aside from British YouTuber and rapper Olajide Olayinka, higher generally known as KSI.

Throughout a livestream with Twitch streamer Adin Ross on August 17, Tate was requested if he had ever heard of KSI. Unsurprisingly, the four-time kickboxing champion admitted he was acquainted with the British YouTuber and would completely punch him within the face.

Additional revealing how he would take anybody down for cash, Tate famous:

“I’ll battle anyone. I’ve fought my complete life.”

Andrew Tate is open to combating British YouTuber KSI sooner or later

35-year-old Tate, who has been eyeing a battle with the Paul brothers, revealed that contract negotiations for the bout are underway. Now, one other huge identify has joined the listing of huge personalities Andrew Tate wish to sock for good cash.

Tate was not too long ago banned from Instagram and Fb. Following the ban, he jumped on a stream with Adin Ross to clarify his aspect of the story. Whereas itemizing why he’s a optimistic drive on the web, Andrew Tate referred to as out British YouTuber KSI for a battle.

In a follow-up query, Adin Ross requested if there’s a risk of them touching gloves inside a boxing ring within the close to future, to which Tate immediately replied:

“I do know who KSI is yeah. Pay attention, like I mentioned, these individuals aren’t my household. They’re not my relations. If somebody have been to come back together with the appropriate sum of money and say 50 million or no matter, do you suppose I’m going to take a seat and say ‘no I can’t battle him.”

Persevering with his path of thought, he added:

“Why would I not battle KSI? Why would I not? I don’t care. Why would I not punch him within the face for cash? It’s a real query. I don’t watch his movies, I’m not a fan of him, I don’t actually know what he says. I do know who he’s, however I’ve nothing that’s going to forestall me from combating that man. I’ll battle anyone. I’ve fought my complete life.”

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate’s tackle combating KSI

As anticipated, the response elicited a wave of reactions from individuals. Judging by the feedback, it looks as if viewers are extraordinarily excited concerning the battle.

Whereas most commentators defined how going in opposition to Tate could be one of the crucial difficult fights for KSI, a handful of viewers joked concerning the advertising and marketing technique for the conflict being simple for each the events as a consequence of their outspoken personas.

Sharing a large spectrum of reactions, here’s what followers needed to say:

Fan reactions (Picture by way of Glad Punch Clips/YouTube)

Followers speculate on the winner of the Tate-KSI bout (Picture by way of Glad Punch Clips/YouTube)

Whereas it’s unclear whether or not KSI or the Paul brothers will go head-to-head in opposition to Tate within the close to future, the match will definitely herald quite a lot of viewership and cash for each events.

Understanding Andrew Tate’s web infamy

Andrew Tate has been the discuss of the city for the previous few months. He has garnered an enormous following on his social media platforms and thousands and thousands of views on his podcasts.

Usually dubbed to be the King of poisonous masculinity, the web character has blown up on social media platforms for his misogynistic takes. Just lately, Tate was banned from Instagram and Fb for “violating its insurance policies on harmful organizations and people.”

On the time of his ban, the influencer had over 4.7 million followers on his Instagram deal with, with a lot of his posts racking up thousands and thousands of likes and views.