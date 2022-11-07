Andrew Tate responds to TrueGeordie’s Islamophobic remarks about his conversion

Controversial determine Andrew Tate is as soon as once more within the information, this time for calling out YouTuber and podcaster Brian “TrueGeordie” for making anti-Muslim feedback whereas speaking concerning the former kickboxer on his present.

Tate has been beefing with Geordie for some time and has even publicly said that he desires to combat him on the identical night time as KSI. Upon being requested an identical query a few potential combat between the 2, TrueGeordie made a polarizing comment about Islam and terrorism. Tate subsequently responded:

“Making ignorant jokes about f*cking, blowing ourselves up. Considering that it is gonna go with out consequence. You are gonna be taught in a short time my buddy, that was a mistake.”

A brief video of Andrew Tate calling him out for the feedback is at the moment circulating on social media. The billionaire warned the podcaster that making “racist” feedback concerning the faith of billions of individuals wasn’t a sensible transfer.

TrueGeordie beneath fireplace for controversial joke about Andrew Tate

Tate is likely to be referred to as a controversial determine who typically makes headlines for his outlandish opinions about ladies and the way society is just like the Matrix. Final month, nevertheless, the Romanian resident was within the information for changing to Islam.

After getting banned from virtually all main social media platforms, the information concerning the conversion elicited quite a few conversations, as many expressed their approval or disapproval in varied posts, feedback, tweets, and movies.

TrueGeordie made a remark about it when an viewers member enquired about him combating Andrew Tate. Earlier than the previous’s response, his co-host Lawrence McKenna commented:

“Andrew Tate acquired God on his facet now, there is not any manner Brian would win that.”

TrueGeordie adopted it by saying:

“Though I might gladly blow myself up if I might take that f*cking sh*tbag with us. I am simply saying if he actually desires to show it, do the correct factor. Let’s have a look at how about that life you actually are.”

Notably, McKenna interjected with a remark:

“That is the usage of a stereotype there, which is clearly not what he….it’s a stereotype.”

Tate has now spoken out, calling the British MMA and soccer fanatic a “di*khead”:

“There are only a few folks I personally dislike, and considered one of them is TrueGeordie and anybody who has adopted me lengthy sufficient is aware of why. He’s very insulting, fats, vulgar. He’s a di*khead. He’s a really unlikeable individual and he isn’t very sensible. He’s silly.”

After speaking concerning the podcaster’s leaked screenshots, Tate lays out how offensive he discovered the statements about Islam:

“After me changing to Islam, he made a bit on of his podcast saying I am not true to my conversion after which insulted all Muslims. Saying that Muslims blow themselves up, and that I ought to blow myself up and we must always all blow ourselves up. Making f*cking racist feedback about a whole faith as if that’s one way or the other humorous.”

Calling him out by title, Andrew Tate closed out the quick clip with a message for Geordie:

“If TrueGeordie you’re watching this, it is a message on to you. There are particular occasions in life that you must know when to close the f*ck up. There are particular issues that are not humorous. Sure issues that aren’t past reprisal. You do not sit and sit there and insult a person’s faith.”

Twitter reactions

Because the clip began doing the rounds on social media, many had varied takes on the difficulty.

@TheBreadBatch I discover it humorous as a result of Tate makes himself appear to be son of God, though he is without doubt one of the largest scammers alive and disrespects ladies.Earlier than calling somebody out on social media higher take a look at your self first. You might be most likely totally different in individual, however nonetheless, you aren’t higher @TheBreadBatch I discover it humorous as a result of Tate makes himself appear to be son of God, though he is without doubt one of the largest scammers alive and disrespects ladies.Earlier than calling somebody out on social media higher take a look at your self first. You might be most likely totally different in individual, however nonetheless, you aren’t higher

Most had been crucial of TrueGeordie and a few famous that whereas they’d no affection for Andrew Tate, the feedback made towards him and Islam weren’t okay and needs to be referred to as out.

