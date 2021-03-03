Andrew Cuomo: Crash of a carrier of hope | Free press

New York (AP) – When New York became the epicenter of the corona pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo was in top form. Day in, day out, he gave clear information and PowerPoint presentations about the course of the infection process in his state and the measures to be taken against it.

The 63-year-old’s press conferences gained cult status and were followed live by millions of people around the world. The governor even received an Emmy for this, the most important television award in the United States.

Over the summer, New York seemed to have largely gotten the pandemic under control. The acclaimed crisis manager celebrated the “lessons in leadership” – and himself – with a book. It immediately became a bestseller. The Democrat became a beacon of hope, for some even a possible candidate against then-President Donald Trump. It is over. Now there are serious allegations against Cuomo from various directions.

The biggest waves are allegations of sexual harassment by three women just days apart. Initially, 36-year-old Lindsay Boylan, a former adviser, accused the governor of kissing her unsolicited on the mouth in his Manhattan office in 2018. Cuomo has created a culture in his administration where sexual harassment and harassment are ubiquitous.

A former health consultant accused him of verbally harassing her. Finally, a third woman replied, accusing Cuomo of touching her inappropriately and asking if he could kiss her. The allegations are reminiscent of cases of sexual harassment over the course of #MeToo. Cuomo once publicly praised the movement. Now he has their anger against him.

The governor has since apologized for possible “misinterpretations” of his behavior. “I admit that some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation. If anyone felt that way, I’m sincerely sorry, ”he said in a message — but also stressed that he“ never touched anyone inappropriately ”and never made immoral progress on anyone. The statements of the three women are different.

Cuomo’s office also announced an independent investigation to which the governor and all staff would “cooperate fully”. New York Attorney General Letitia James promised, “At the end of the review, the results will be published in a report.” Senior Democrats support the review, especially President Joe Biden. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki described the allegations as “serious.” New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have made similar statements.

But there are other allegations against Cuomo, whose polls have fallen sharply: His administration is said to have underestimated the number of people who died in New York’s elderly and nursing homes after being infected with the coronavirus. That is stated in an investigative report by Attorney General James. The investigation is still ongoing.

At the start of the pandemic, Cuomo had ordered retirement and nursing homes to include infected but not life-threatening people to free hospital beds for intensive care. Critics accuse him of significantly more people in the retirement and nursing homes became infected and died as a result. Cuomo denies that he also aggressively attacked political critics and tried to intimidate them, as many now openly report.

Calls for resignation have already been made – including from their own party and from Cuomo’s long-standing enemy, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. In any case, the emergency permits that allow him to make many decisions in the Corona crisis at the moment must be revoked from the governor, de Blasio demanded. Cuomo was noticeably quiet at first.

Many see the Cuomo era, which spanned ten years, come to an end – others point to the stamina and strong will of the Democrat, who is divorced, has three grown daughters and whose father Mario was governor between 1983 and 1994. ” This man is 63 years old and passionate about putting his father in the shadows, “said an adviser who wished to remain anonymous,” The New York Magazine. ” “It is clear to him that there is really nothing he can do but become governor of New York.”