Andrea Botez reacts to Hans Niemann’s defamation lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com

Andrea Botez, co-owner of Twitch channel BotezLive, has commented on Hans Niemann’s defamation lawsuit in opposition to grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, streamer Hikaru Nakamura, and Chess.com.

Carlsen accused Niemann of dishonest after dropping to him within the 2022 Sinquefield Cup final month. Chess.com then printed a report saying the 19-year-old seemingly cheated in additional than 100 on-line video games.

Niemann is clearly not taking the allegations mendacity down and has determined to sue all of the events concerned, together with Nakamura, who commented on the controversy in a video.

Addressing the dishonest scandal and subsequent lawsuit, Botez mentioned in her newest Twitch stream:

“Wait, whoa! Wait, he is suing Hikaru too?!? Rattling! Rattling!”

“Guess Hikaru sort of stirred up…”: Andrea Botez glad she stayed away from Hans Niemann-Magnus Carlsen controversy

Hans Niemann has been the topic of dishonest allegations for fairly a while. He even needed to defend himself on post-match speak exhibits in the course of the 2022 Sinquefield Cup after profitable in opposition to Magnus Carlsen.

Niemann insisted that whereas he had resorted to dishonest in on-line video games up to now, he had by no means cheated in over-the-board video games.

On the Sixteenth-minute mark of the video above, Niemann admitted to dishonest as a toddler:

“I used to be a toddler and had no thought… This occurred as soon as in an internet event, I used to be only a little one. Nothing occurred then. 4 years later, after I was 16 years outdated throughout my streaming profession, in a fully ridiculous mistake, in unrated video games.

“After that I’ve by no means since I used to be 12, I’ve by no means ever in my life cheated in an over the board sport, in an internet event. They had been unrated video games, I am admitting this…”

Amid the allegations, American grandmaster and streamer Hikaru Nakamura commented on the scandal, which clearly didn’t sit nicely with Niemann.

The video beneath incorporates Nakamura’s feedback on the controversy.

Throughout her Twitch stream, Andrea Botez said that Nakamura performed a component in “stirring” the metaphorical pot, inflicting many individuals to accuse Niemann of dishonest.

Botez additionally expressed aid that she had stayed away from the scandal:

“I imply, oh god, I am simply glad I by no means stepped into the drama. I assume Hikaru sort of stirred up just a little little bit of the insinuations at first. However that may be a daring… I really feel like that is like truthfully only a flex.”

Timestamp 24:57

Magnus Carlsen’s feedback that began the scandal

As a veritable big within the chess world, Magnus Carlsen’s fame is infallible.

The Norwegian withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup following his loss to Hans Niemann and later took to Twitter to put up a GIF of soccer supervisor Jose Mourinho saying:

“If I communicate, I am in huge hassle.”

Days later, Carlsen launched an announcement during which he categorically accused Niemann of dishonest:

Reactions to the lawsuit

The chess world had blended reactions when information of Hans Niemann’s lawsuit began circulating. Listed below are some reactions on Reddit and Twitter:

@GothamChess Woah. Appears to be like like Magnus truly had good purpose to be obscure. @GothamChess Woah. Appears to be like like Magnus truly had good purpose to be obscure.

The lawsuit is kind of high-profile, with a whole bunch of thousands and thousands of {dollars} on the road. If it goes to litigation, it might absolutely be an enormous public trial with the entire world watching.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



