And Just Like That may return for a second season

And Just Like That could get a second season

HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer has taken a look at the matter, and the odds seem favorable.

The Sex and the City sequel may not have satisfied some fans of the series. However, the results presented by And Just Like That appear to have been satisfactory enough to warrant a second season.

In an interview with Deadline, HBO and HBO Max director of content Casey Bloys said he believes in the possibility of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte returning. The existence or non-existence of a new season will depend on the will of Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, the executive said.

“All it takes is Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] recognize if there’s a story they’d like to tell,” he said. “I think that story will exist, but they’re in talks to make sure they want to tell it. It’s a big commitment. You will say what you think of this hypothesis, but I am confident.”

“And Just Like That” has been the target of much criticism, and among those who have embraced it is the author who wrote the book that spawned the original series, Candace Bushnell. In an interview with the New Yorker, she said she was “very surprised by some of the decisions they’ve made in this reboot,” she said. “This is a TV product by Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica PARKer who have worked together in the past (…) I mean, Carrie Bradshaw turned out to be a weird woman who married a very rich man. This is not my story, nor is it the story of any of my friends. But television has its own logic.”

While And Just Like That could get a second season, Kim Catrall is unlikely to return to play Samantha. In an interview with Variety, Sarah Jessica Parker was asked about the possibility and dismissed any possibility that it could happen.