Anastacia will give a concert in Lisbon this year

The American singer is celebrating 22 years of career. She is known for songs like “I’m Outta Love” and “Not That Kind” among others.

Anastacia is now 53 years old.

American singer Anastacia will perform at Campo Pequeno in Lisbon on June 8th. The announcement was made this Thursday, February 10th. The date is part of the “I’m Outta Lockdown” tour, which celebrates his 22-year career – due to the pandemic it was not possible to celebrate the 20th anniversary in this way.

The artist’s most well-known songs include “Left Outside Alone”, “Stupid Little Things”, “Paid My Dues” and “I’m Outta Love”. The singer who caught the eye in the early 2000s always had a strong following in Europe.

The last original album “Evolution” was released in 2017. It is the follow-up to projects like Not That Kind, Freak of Nature, Anastacia, Heavy Rotation, It’s a Man’s World and Resurrection.

