Analytics of Things (AoT) Market by Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth and Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2028

Analytics of Things (AoT) derives meaning out of massive data generated by IoT devices, which is helpful for the organizations to make appropriate decisions and improve overall business operations. The types of AoT are diagnostic, descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and automating. It is an emerging frontier in the field of analytics and faces many challenges, such as data collection during implementation of AoT. In addition, limited data is derived out of massive databases that is further analyzed for decision-making.

However, the market witnesses many concerns about data privacy and security due to lack of standardized protocols. Moreover, a proper infrastructure and a skilled workforce are mandatory to overcome the challenges faced by the AoT industry. At present, the industry witness rapid growth with technological advancements and increased usage of internet, mobile, and social media.

The global AoT market is segmented based on type, vertical, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance & assets management, sales & customer management, energy management, security management, inventory management, infrastructure management, building automation, and remote monitoring. Based on vertical, it is classified into government, defense, and public sector; IT & telecom; transportation & logistics; retail; education; healthcare; manufacturing; and others (oil & gas, BFSI, residential, and hospitality). The AoT market in terms of regions covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key market players of AoT market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AGT International, Capgemini S.A., and Accenture PLC.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global AoT market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets, determine the overall attractiveness, and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restrains, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to exhibit the financial caliber of the market.

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

