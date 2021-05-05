Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Focus on Urbanization and Infrastructure Development to Drive Global Market

The construction sector across the world continues to grow at a steady pace. Construction projects across the Asia Pacific region continue to grow at an exponential rate, owing to rising emphasis on urbanization, industrialization, infrastructure development, etc. As construction projects continue to scale up, as a result, the demand for waterproofing systems has witnessed a consistent growth as well. The global redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar is set to grow at a steady rate throughout the forecast period, due to the growing demand for vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) and redispersible polymer. In addition, as companies operating in the current global redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar are also investing significant resources in new waterproofing technologies and development of other types of structural components deployed in the construction repair.

Waterproofing technologies have continued to evolve at a noteworthy pace over the past few years. Conventional waterproofing techniques are gradually paving the way for new waterproofing techniques and products, including 1k cementitious waterproofing, polyurethane liquid membrane, bituminous coating, bituminous membrane, and liquid waterproofing membrane. Companies in the current redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar are expected to focus on the launch of new products to gain a competitive edge in the current market landscape.

Preference for Self-leveling Mortar to Remain High; 1k Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar Grows in Popularity

One of the most notable trends worldwide is that of urbanization, wherein government bodies are investing resources in the development of new buildings and mega structures. The significant growth in the number of construction projects has played a key role in driving the demand for effective waterproof systems and surface protection. Surface protection is imperative to offer protection against the migration of different chemicals such as de-icing salt in cement. In recent times, elastomeric waterproofing coating has gained a considerable amount of traction, as these systems have an exceptional ability to cope with hostile weather conditions and climatic conditions. These types of systems are increasingly being used in waterproofing applications in balconies, washrooms, water storage towers, etc.

Over the past few years, the pursuit of one-component waterproofing systems has intensified, as companies operating within the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar are expected to find an alternative for the traditional two-component systems. As one-component systems have a lower waste output and are easier to handle, the adoption patterns reflect an upward growth. Research activities will continue to play a key role in the development of the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar during the forecast period.

Market Players Focus on Innovations and New Products to Gain Advantage

Over the past decade, companies operating within the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar have predominantly focused on introducing innovative and sustainable products– a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period. As the requirements from the construction sector continue to evolve, companies are in the process of developing products that can be used in modern-day applications. For instance, Archroma, launched a new re-dispersible polymer powder, Mowlith POWDER 2702. As per the announcement, the newly launched product was a groundbreaking innovation that improves and compliments 1k premium-performance waterproofing mortars for an array of applications in construction and building.

