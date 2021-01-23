Anakin switched to the Dark Side in the Clone Wars

This article is certainly not going to teach anything for those in their prime (or more recently on Disney +) who watched the episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on TV on Cartoon Network. Part of the canon of the Star Wars universe, this series is full of details and events that illuminate the plot of the world’s greatest saga.

ANakin and the lava: a love story

Before Anakin (literally) entered into a merger relationship with the planet Mustafar, he was already closely associated with it. The events told here are shown at the end of the third season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars at the end of the so-called Mortis trilogy. Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka (most recently found in The Mandalorian) are on the mysterious plains of Mortis, a location that does not appear on any galactic map.

In this place they meet three embodiments of power. The father (the cosmic force), the daughter (the good side) and the son (the bad side). Anakin wants to get rid of the latter and dares to venture into his domain: the well of the dark side. Except that things don’t go as planned. The son manages to corrupt Anakin’s soul by attacking him with a vision of his own future, from the death of his wife on Mustafar to his transformation into Darth Vader. Anakin will willingly accept his dark side to prevent this from happening.

Anakin becomes Sith long before Episode 3!

For Anakin, the dark side and the Sith are only tools to achieve his goals. Ironically, he kills her trying to save those he loves. The son’s plan is foiled by the father and the memory of recent events is removed from Anakin. But a few visions will continue to haunt him, gradually inviting him to find the place that most closely resembles the well on the dark side: Mustafar.

The strong resemblance between the dark side fountain and Mustafar is voluntary. Historically, the planet Mustafar is strongly linked to the Dark Side and Sith history as a Sith temple was built somewhere on the planet. Temple discovered by Darth Sidious before the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and contained several members of the shadow cult. Later, Darth Vader will make Mustafar his fortress.