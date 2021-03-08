Anakin could have looked very different in Revenge of the Sith

Anakin Skywalker is arguably one of the most developed characters in Star Wars. Illustrating the development of such a cult character therefore required a difficult time for the stylists working on the second trilogy. The result paid off as everyone remembers the appearance of the Jedi in Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith. But the latter could have had a completely different haircut … and folkloric to say the least.

An aesthetic that accompanies the changes in character

We can easily remember the adorable (and deliciously cheesy) bowl cut of Anakin Sywalker as a kid in The Phantom Menace. Ten years later, in Attack of the Clones, he wears the traditional Padawan braid, which is also difficult to forget because of its originality. This is characteristic of the impulsive and arrogant personality of the young apprentice.

With his new Jedi status in Revenge of the Sith, Anakin takes a new turn. This episode is the darkest of the trilogy, as it is here that the young man switches to the dark side of power before becoming Darth Vader.

Radical hair concepts

To imagine that, he had to find a more mature haircut that could visually embody that radical change. Against all odds, Anakin was almost given a haircut very different from the one we know.

As you can see in the picture above, the Jedi Knight could have shaved all of his hair except for a crest that would have delicately cut off the top of his head. The idea was to highlight the development of the character, but Georges Lucas, who found this hair overhaul too extreme, didn’t like it.

The opposite idea was then proposed. So we could have witnessed the transformation of a particularly long-haired and elegant Jedi. There, too, neither Georges Lucas nor Hayden Christensen seemed particularly convinced and judged them to be “too flirtatious”. If Anakin wasn’t too bald not to appear too “dark,” the result should be rougher for Georges Lucas. “It shouldn’t be too cute,” explained the director.

A more moderate compromise was therefore found. Artist Nikki Gouley took inspiration from Luke’s hairstyle, which Mark Hamill portrayed in the original trilogy, to achieve the result we know today. A sober but mature cut that matches the character’s state of mind and is deeply marked by the war and the loss of his beloved.