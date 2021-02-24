Anaerobic Digestion Market 2021| Future Prospects, Regional Trends and Potential of the Industry from 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Anaerobic digestion is a mechanism in which biodegradable material is broken down by microorganisms in the absence of oxygen. It is an eco-friendly approach in which rising levels of waste present a more significant threat to the developing world, waste disposal, and a considerable roadblock causes contamination and harm to the environment. The government is taking the mandatory steps to resolve this contamination and suggested anaerobic digestion.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising concerns about the damage caused to the environment by industrial waste are a major factor that is expected to increase consumer demand over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the use of the anaerobic method for the production of biogas or methane, which is directly used for power and heat generation, would drive market development. However, a major factor that could hamper the growth of the industry is the high initial expenditure for the method to be introduced at a commercial level. In addition, the ongoing trend towards the use of non-organic feedstock for biogas production and demand from developing countries to reduce the amount of sewage sludge is likely to provide a lucrative market demand for development.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Anaerobic digestion Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the anaerobic digestion market with detailed market segmentation by feedstock, types, application, and geography. The global anaerobic digestion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anaerobic digestion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global anaerobic digestion market is segmented on the basis of feedstock, types, and application. On the basis of feedstock the global anaerobic digestion market is segmented into agriculture, industrial, municipal, and others. Based on types the global anaerobic digestion market is segmented into expanded granular sludge bed digestion (EGSB), internal circulation reactor (IC Reactor), upflow anaerobic sludge blanket (UASB), and others. Based on application the global anaerobic digestion market is segmented into chemical industry, food and beverage industry, paper industry, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global anaerobic digestion market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The anaerobic digestion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the anaerobic digestion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the anaerobic digestion market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the anaerobic digestion market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from anaerobic digestion market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for anaerobic digestion in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the anaerobic digestion market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the anaerobic digestion market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Evonik Industries

Covanta Holding Corporation

2G Energy AG

Siemens AG

Xylem Water Solutions

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Anaergia Inc

Cargill Inc

Harvest Power

Clearfleau Limited

