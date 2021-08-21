Ana Marques: “Marco Paulo is very inexperienced on television, but he has developed a lot”

Every day of the week we can see Ana Marques on SIC. From Monday to Friday, the morning program presents “Alô Portugal”. On Sundays he is at SIC Caras with “Can I enter?”. And on Saturdays we see her next to Marco Paulo in “Hello Marco Paulo”.

The 49-year-old presenter began her career in the early 1990s and has continued it on the same channel ever since. NiT interviewed Ana Marques about her experiences with the recordings of “Hello Marco Paulo” – which have no date yet, but which should end in the coming weeks.

What was the idea for the Hello Marco Paulo program like when you were invited, when the program was presented to you?

What did I like the most? Right now I am working with a person who has not done television in a long time and who had a great desire to return to television. And I can support it technically. In addition, it is a challenge to a program that consists of five parts: four hours of program on a Saturday, pure entertainment, and it is the typical variety program in the old-fashioned way. It’s a program with music, conversations, topics, life stories, which is also the stage for many new musicians, new musical approaches … And that had enough spice to make it very interesting.

Did Ana know Marco Paulo personally?

I had known Marco Paulo for many years. And I remember the first time the relationship was very nice and friendly.

The fact that it was recorded at Marco Paulo was also one of those interesting spices as you said?

The fact that it’s live is something that we and Marco Paulo excite a lot more than recording it. And then the garden is very beautiful and also very well staged, due to the simplicity with which the SIC production team handled the sets. I think that a very pleasant setting was created there, which really serves to welcome the audience, to feel at home with Marco Paulo.

Since you already knew Marco Paulo personally and as a musician and what he did in the field of television, have your expectations with regard to Marco’s working method been confirmed? Was that what you were waiting for?

I wasn’t exactly expecting anything. Before the program, we had already made breakfast for “Alô Portugal” at Marco Paulo’s – and I remember that even during breakfast we played with the idea that Marco would one day do a show there at home. Perhaps it was from there that the idea of ​​making this a reality was developed or structured in a more objective manner. I didn’t have any expectations. I mean, I know Marco, I knew he stopped doing television a long time ago. Furthermore, the fact that the pandemic has dragged us into the house is something that obviously affects us with the way we are. For example, I never stopped the pandemic. And yet it seems to be rusting a bit soon the week I’ve been home. There, too, people are more concerned. Am I capable, right? Well, the enthusiasm that Marco Paulo takes from day one to do this program is such a great desire, such a great joy, it’s like a child who has the toys they have wanted for years, not true? And this joy also gave us all a bit of bite.

Obviously, Marco Paulo has a strong personality, he even interrupted her a few times at the beginning and this became a talking point on social media …

Marco is very inexperienced in television, he accepts that himself. And when you see all the evolution that you have made, you can see that you are already like a fish in the water. A first day is always a first day for every professional. And there weren’t any rehearsals. We started as soon as the camera lights came on, as soon as the straight began. If we want to address what was controversial, if they say that Marco Paulo is in charge … and he doesn’t say anything, because if he says that the program is his, the program is his! And it’s like a happy child who has what they wanted their toys and is just proud to have what they wanted. I see a lot more enthusiasm …

As on the downside.

Yes, because I feel every day that Marco is very grateful to me that I am by his side.

And it is also strange that Ana makes this description of being a child with her toys for a person of Marco Paulo’s age and experience.

Yes, but Marco is an eternal young man. He’s a person who doesn’t like to talk about age at the moment. And really, his age is just a number on his citizen card. Because in reality he sees himself and behaves like an eternal youth. It’s also very contagious when you’re around. I don’t even see the person whose age I don’t even know. I see the person who is my partner, who is by my side, with an immense desire to do well, to do better and to live this with joy.

And Ana’s role, with her experience, was also to balance Marco Paulo and help him perform well.

Yes, my performance also includes technology, because I’ve been on television for so many years and every day I have a technical ability that Marco lacked and that he felt himself. That is why I am giving you this support. Well, for weeks we have been building a complicity that we already have head to head. But Marco obviously relies heavily on me and we even played with it in the air. We don’t care about the embarrassing thing that if he forgets something, I’ll correct myself … He hasn’t been on TV in a long time, he forgets things, right? And we played with mistakes in people’s eyes, we eliminated all mistakes. And I think this naturalness obviously infects the people at home.

What do you think was the biggest challenge in this program?

The cold [risos]. Because that’s in the foothills of the Serra de Sintra and the summer was very intermittent, and starting a program at around 20 degrees and ending there at 15, as has already happened, was the biggest challenge. The wind and cold were the only downsides to the program. Because the team is also exceptional. I have worked with some people for many, many years, they are very enthusiastic, they give us a lot of support and affection. And that creates a great atmosphere. There are moments on television that we cannot explain: it seems as if the whole thing is developing between the team and there is a good wave. A lot has happened. The only annoying thing is really the cold.

What did you like the most, is that connection with the team and with Marco Paulo?

Yes, of course I work from Monday to Friday and also do the show on Saturday. I don’t have much time to spend with the family except when I’m on vacation, right? But that would be all the more difficult if I didn’t get there and feel very happy. There is a really great atmosphere and I go to work on Saturday with great joy. Marco Paulo’s family, the people who work there, also create a sense of familiarity there, being at home is a lot, it is as if it were the same team.

In addition to live time, how much time do you have to be home on Saturdays?

I arrive around 11 a.m. and the program ends at 8 p.m. That’s why I never go before 8:30 pm or 9:00 pm. We arrive there for an alignment meeting, then there are texts to read, rehearsals, appointments, Marco Paulo has to rehearse the songs, the musicians also have to rehearse, you have to put on make-up, comb your hair, try on clothes, so many things have to be done do before a program.

And do you take stock in the post-program?

The post-program is more like a short conversation. It’s not a formal balance, it’s an informal balance of “Oh, how funny this moment”, “Look how I’m filming the part where Marco sang with Tiago Bettencourt” and you stay there a lot, chatting with Tiago Bettencourt and the whole team and Marco and everyone else. It’s almost an adrenaline rush and we remember a little bit about some of the details of the show – and maybe fixing a few things.

The program has no end date.

Does the program have an end date?

I don’t have a date … I think as long as the weather is good we will continue with the program [risos]. I think it makes sense. You can’t do that in winter. By the way, there was one day when we had to rent a tent because it was pouring rain in June. It was raining, there was wind, thunder, everything. And then the picture is obviously not the same. But I don’t know: that we have to ask Daniel Oliveira.

Was this tent problem the biggest setback that has ever occurred?

Yes it was an early thing, it wasn’t the day itself, but it was a very difficult program because it was terribly cold and I obviously wasn’t dressed properly for summer, but it certainly wasn’t winter. And so it went on for a while … At eight o’clock in the morning we were already chatting. And sometimes we even had difficulty listening to the conversations with the guests because of the noise of the wind. But, well, these are things that are done and that don’t happen outside, whoever is at home doesn’t notice it. This was the most complicated, but it was still fun. She spent her time wrapped in a blanket during breaks – and then undressed and pretended to be good-looking.

Is there some type of program that I haven’t been able to do that someday you’d like to try?

I don’t know, I have a great fascination with programs like the one with the quiz “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and these things. But my favorite shows are like this: They have conversations, with life stories … They are always my favorites. I don’t have such expectations, I run according to the tide a bit, and the fact is, I’ve been doing this for almost 35 years and doing a lot. I’m live on air with a show every day, then I’m with a recorded show on Saturdays and then Sundays and it’s very different, isn’t it? “Can I go in?”, Which I get a lot of feedback on from people, is a program running on SIC Caras that is probably not popular, but is a niche program. I end up in several different registers.

And do you feel fulfilled in this sense?

Yes, because a year ago I also really enjoyed doing “#EuQueroArrumar”, which is very similar to me and I would like to continue this style of format. I am very fond of these very popular formats and niches and also make them popular for everyone.