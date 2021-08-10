An unmistakable 3D exhibition has arrived in the Alegro Sintra and Montijo shopping centers

“Play With Art” is the magical concept of free entry to Sintra and Montijo. Well worth going there – especially for the kids.

An incredible optical illusion.

It’s called “Play With Art” and is an exhibition of 3D artworks that will take place at the Alegro Sintra Shopping Center from August 8-21 and at the Alegro Montijo from August 22nd to September 5th. Entry is free in both shopping centers.

The exhibition includes 12 works which are huge panels with realistic illustrations in three dimensions that give the feeling that we are really inside these works of art. It all depends on your imagination.

Being able to step into a Van Gogh painting, escape from sharks or an unbridled train, hug a whale or a tiger, climb a building with Spider-Man are some of the examples of incredible experiences that the Centers offer.

Impressive.

The main aim of this exhibition is to create experiences that visitors can have fun outside of the usual context of museums and exhibition halls. The surprise effect of the illusion allows you to create amazing videos and photos to fill social media. All you have to do is put the hashtag #PlayWithArtAlegro and that way follow the other creative interactions between the audience and these artworks as well.

But there are more surprises. You can take part in a special competition via the Alegro Sintra and Alegro Montijo Facebook pages. The photos, accompanied by the caption with the most creative phrases, will win one of the six Polaroid cameras and the corresponding cassettes offered by the centers. Prizes are awarded in each of the shopping centers.

The exhibition will be on view in the Alegro Sintra on Praça Central, floor 0 and floor 1. In the Alegro Montijo, you can see it on Praça do Moinho, floor 0. For more information, just visit the Alegro website.