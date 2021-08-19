an unavoidable offer for schoolchildren at the start of the school year

The month is well advanced and the start of the school year is getting closer and closer. Many students go back to schools, universities, and other universities to get their respective diplomas. And depending on the course, different software is used. In order to be well prepared for all eventualities, it is advisable to turn to the tenor of the genre, namely the Adobe Creative Cloud. A multi-feature software suite that should satisfy any student.

an interesting offer at the start of the school year

With millions of users around the world, Adobe Creative Cloud presents itself as the perfect suite for office automation. And for good reason, whether you’re a fan of video editing, magazine layout, drawing or icon creation, or even website creation, Adobe Creative Cloud has the ability to meet your needs. A complete suite and a clear offer: a monthly subscription that gives you access to all of the software. So you don’t have to empty your PEL to buy each license individually, everything is grouped in one place. And at the start of the school year, Adobe decided to give students a little boost by offering them a free month of their prepaid annual subscription through September 2nd.

A return to school prepared in advance that could satisfy many students. Thus, a subscription enables those who have subscribed to it to access more than 20 applications, including Photoshop, Illustrator or Acrobat Pro. Each software is specialized in one area, so you can touch everything according to your needs. Thus, the Adobe Creative Cloud gives you access to Acrobat Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Lightroom, Adobe XD and 12 other applications.

The very easy to install Adobe Creative Cloud gives you access to all your applications directly from one place. In addition, these applications are accessible from your computer, but also from your mobile phone and tablet. Your work commutes easily, so no matter where you are, you can work without stopping. Another good news is that your applications are always up to date with the latest software updates. Spontaneous improvements and new features are yours.

Students are in the spotlight

Adobe Creative Cloud enables access to the cloud, as the name suggests. An all-inclusive plan that also allows you to take advantage of 100GB of storage in the cloud. Save your projects, your pictures, but also your diverse and varied files. Also note that Acrobat and Adobe Scan are included in the plan. Your handwritten notes, drawings, illustrations or even sketches can be scanned and converted to PDF. Once digitized, they can be edited in abundance.

And if the software is only for experts, you are wrong. Learn to use it at your own pace by staying self-taught or by using the wide variety of tutorials available to you regardless of your level. And if you don’t find happiness there, YouTube isn’t far. Photo, video, social networks, illustration, UI, UX, 3D, AR, it is hard not to find your happiness among all the applications offered by subscription.

As mentioned earlier, Adobe has decided to reach out to students and offer them a month off their prepaid annual subscription through September 2nd, which is available for € 215 instead of € 234 during the offer. In addition, you should know that the pre-paid annual Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, which can usually be found at the price of € 59.99 / month, goes up to € 19.50 / month for students and teachers in the first year. Month is lowered. before increasing to € 29.99 / month in the following years. This allows students to access a wide variety of powerful software without breaking the bank. To take advantage of it, it’s very simple, just click the button below