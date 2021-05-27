an overpriced sandwich for sale on the Avengers campus

In California, Disneyland Park has grown and is now home to the Avengers campus. In this expansion you can of course enjoy the Marvel universe and all its attractions, but you can also enjoy a sandwich at an exorbitant price.

Quantum-sized pym-ini sandwich

The Avengers Campus in Disneyland California, whose main attractions focus on the Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy universes, opens on June 4th. Of course, catering areas will also be available in addition to the attractions. And one of the dining experiences will be a restaurant inspired by the 2018 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp called the Pym Test Kitchen.

The Pym Test Kitchen restaurant was named after the character Hank Pym, who appears in the Ant-Man franchise. Pym particles can change the size of matter drastically, so the restaurant serves dishes with food of astonishing size. So you can enjoy a gigantic vegetable meatball in a giant spoon or a Caesar salad with a single, giant crouton.

Among these amazing dishes, there is also a gigantic sandwich for sale at the unbelievable price of $ 100, which is around 82 euros. The snack called the “quantum-sized pym-ini sandwich” will be a panini for 6 to 8 people. Accompanied by a marinara sauce and a salad, the sandwich consists of rosemary ham, salami, provolone cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, all of which are marinated in toasted focaccia bread. Note that customers can purchase a single serving for the price of $ 14.50.