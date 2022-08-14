An Orchestra Supports Ukraine, and Reunites a Couple Parted by War

WARSAW — After years of struggling to make a residing as musicians in Ukraine, Yevgen Dovbysh and Anna Vikhrova felt that they had lastly constructed a steady life. They have been husband-and-wife artists within the Odessa Philharmonic — he performs the cello, she the violin — sharing a love for Bach partitas and the music from “Star Wars.” They lived in an residence on the banks of the Black Sea with their 8-year-old daughter, Daryna.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Vikhrova fled for the Czech Republic along with her daughter and mom, bringing a couple of hundred {dollars} in financial savings, some garments and her violin. Dovbysh, 39, who was not allowed to go away as a result of he’s of navy age, stayed behind and assisted in efforts to defend town, gathering sand from seashores to bolster obstacles and shield monuments and taking part in Ukrainian music on movies honoring the nation’s troopers.

“We spent day by day collectively,” Vikhrova, 38, stated. “We did the whole lot collectively. And abruptly our lovely life was taken away.”