An offer not to be missed with this HyperX Fury 16GB DDR4 memory kit

After the processor, let’s switch to RAM with this 16GB DDR4 kit from HyperX and the Fury range. The latter uses a great promotion to equip himself well!

HyperX Fury: high-performance storage

The HyperX Fury Kit has 2 memory modules with a capacity of 8 GB each and a speed of 3466 MHz.

The latter is compatible with Intel XMP 2.0 technology, which allows you to overclock the RAM and processor by opting for specific profiles. You will gain in performance if you overclock it. However, be careful not to push it too hard, even if it has an aluminum heat sink to absorb the heat.

You normally have to charge close to $ 100 for this memory, but right now it’s at $ 74.99, a good discount that allows you to invest in other components.

Why are you being tempted?

Performance 3466 MHz heat sink Intel XMP 2.0 compatible

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.